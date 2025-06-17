‘Never in doubt’ – Not Wirtz; Fabrizio Romano provides fresh transfer update for Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano has once again reiterated his confidence that Liverpool will sign Milos Kerkez this summer.

The Bournemouth defender has been long-linked with a move to Anfield after a brilliant campaign for the Cherries.

Kerkez’s father, Sebastijan, all but confirmed his son’s transfer to Merseyside when he claimed ‘it’s basically a done deal’ on Monday night and ruled out the chances of the full-back opening talks with any other club.

The Hungary international scored two goals and registered six assists for Andoni Iraola’s side last season as he started all 38 Premier League games.

Amid the rumours linking the Bournemouth No.3 with a transfer to the league champions, reports have surfaced suggesting Andy Robertson is a top target for La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

It will be interesting to see what decision is made regarding the Scotsman’s future if Kerkez does seal a switch to Liverpool.

If our No.26 was to leave the club it would leave Kostas Tsimikas as our only other senior left back in the squad – although central defender Joe Gomez has played in that position down the years.

Romano’s latest update, via his account on X, claims the Bournemouth man’s transfer to Arne Slot’s side was ‘never in doubt’.

The Italian transfer specialist is very rarely wide of the mark – so it now appears just a matter of time before there’s official confirmation of the move.

Check Romano’s update below: