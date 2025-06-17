Medical today: ‘Brilliant’ Liverpool player on the verge of sealing exit from Anfield imminently

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player is on the verge of securing an exit from Merseyside – or in his case, his latest exit from Merseyside.

Since joining the Reds as a teenager in 2017, Vitezslav Jaros has had four different loan spells away from Anfield in three different countries, and that’s about to become five and four in the next couple of days.

Jaros to have medical today ahead of Ajax loan move

On Saturday evening, De Telegraaf reported that Ajax had reached an agreement to sign the Czech goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal without a purchase option, following reports earlier in the week that Johnny Heitinga was interested in a swift reunion with the 23-year-old.

Liverpool were happy to sanction the move to Amsterdam due to the club’s participation in the Champions League and the similar footballing visions of their new head coach and his former boss Arne Slot.

Mike Verweij – the journalist who broke that story – took to X on Monday night with an update on the prospective move, reporting that the goalkeeper is due to have a medical today before completing his temporary switch to the Eredivisie runners-up.

Liverpool right to sanction Ajax loan for Jaros

Jaros was kept at Anfield last season as third-choice option between the sticks, and it turned out to be an inspired decision by the club as he was needed to help the Reds close out a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in October after injury to Alisson Becker.

Caoimhin Kelleher – who missed that game due to illness – had hailed the Czechia international as ‘brilliant‘ in pre-season, and he was instrumental in getting us over the line at Selhurst Park on his competitive debut for the club.

The additions of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi to the squad this summer will make it difficult for the 23-year-old to get even sporadic minutes at Liverpool, so loaning him to Ajax for the year seems entirely logical, particularly with the Amsterdam side now under Heitinga’s management.

It’s a move which’ll allow Jaros to hopefully obtain regular game-time at a high level, given the Dutch outfit’s presence in the Champions League, and he’ll also be in an environment where a domestic title challenge is the bare minimum that’s expected.

His long-term future with the Reds remains uncertain, but at least going to Ajax on loan should help the Czech stopper to enjoy plenty of minutes on the pitch and add to his reputation and market value.