John Lennon Airport admin makes hilarious Trent Alexander-Arnold jibe amid Real Madrid move

Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s official X account have directed a fresh jibe towards Trent Alexander-Arnold following the Scouser’s transfer to Real Madrid.

The England international ended his 19-year affiliation with his boyhood club recently when he completed a transfer to the La Liga giants.

Alexander-Arnold has been criticised by many for the move – with some Liverpool supporters frustrated by the full-back’s decision to not sign a fresh deal at Anfield which resulted in the Premier League champions receiving a fee of just €10m for his services.

The Academy graduate’s claim just a few years ago about his desire to captain the club and follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard clearly were false – and it appears the admin of Liverpool Airport’s X account is also rather bitter about the transfer as they sent a message in response to a video uploaded by the new Madrid man.

Our former No.66 travelled to the Spanish capital recently via a private jet – but rather than taking off from John Lennon Airport in Speke, the defender’s flight departed from nearby Manchester Airport instead.

It’s a comical dig at the Englishman, and many will claim it pretty much sums up the situation.

Check the message on X below via @LPL_Airport: