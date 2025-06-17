The Athletic: Liverpool could allow ‘vital’ powerhouse to leave this summer ‘for the right money’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool could be open to selling one of their Premier League-winning squad members ‘for the right money’ this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have already departed since the end of the 2024/25 season, and several other players who weren’t regular starters last term have also been linked with potential exits from Anfield.

One of those is Jarell Quansah, who’s reportedly at the top of Bayer Leverkusen’s shortlist as they seek centre-back reinforcements (Fabrizio Romano), and FSG’s stance on the 22-year-old has now come to light.

Liverpool open to Quansah departure but not actively looking to sell

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, Gregg Evans covered the topic of whether Liverpool would be willing to let their number 78 leave this summer.

He outlined that the £40m-valued defender – in whom Leverkusen are ‘showing the strongest interest’ – could be sold ‘for the right money’, but Anfield chiefs aren’t ‘actively looking’ to part with the 6 foot 5 powerhouse.

There’s a recognition in L4 that Quansah ‘still has plenty of potential’, hence why the club’s preference would be to keep hold of him, although it’s understood that the Warrington native ‘does want to play more minutes next season’.

Liverpool would need Quansah next season if Konate goes

Depending on what happens with other centre-backs this summer, the 22-year-old might yet get his wish to play more regularly next term, particularly if Liverpool are unable to find a resolution to Ibrahima Konate’s contract impasse as he enters the final year of his current deal.

Brentford’s Nathan Collins has been lined up as one possible replacement, but if he were to go elsewhere or if the Bees manage to hold onto him, the Reds mightn’t be in a position to part with their number 78.

Quansah may have been restricted to just four Premier League starts in his first campaign under Arne Slot but he still played 25 times in all competitions (Transfermarkt) and was praised by BBC pundit Micah Richards for making some ‘vital’ contributions in helping his team to secure the top-flight title.

Liverpool’s apparent stance on the defender seems to be a sensible one. It’s only right that they should be seeking to keep him, especially amid the uncertainty over Konate’s future, but nor would they want to stand in his way if he were desperate to move elsewhere and if a prospective suitor were to stump up £40m or more.

Here’s hoping that the Reds can hold onto the 22-year-old for at least another season. Even if the Frenchman stays, his younger teammate would still be a hugely valuable player to call upon if needed and to be used for all-important squad rotation in what’s set to be another hectic campaign at Anfield.