Why Liverpool and Everton will continue to alternate home games despite Bramley-Moore Dock move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Supporters of Liverpool and Everton are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season on Wednesday morning.

While Arne Slot’s side are waiting to discover the team against which they’ll begin the defence of their title, the Toffees will soon find out who’ll be the first visitors to their new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock in a competitive fixture.

While that relocation puts a small bit more of a geographical distance between the two clubs after more than 130 years of being separated only by Stanley Park, they’ll continue to alternate between home and away fixtures on any given top-flight matchday.

Why Liverpool and Everton will continue to alternate home games

As explained by The Mirror, Liverpool and Everton cannot both play at home on the same Premier League gameweek due to the ‘intense strain’ it would place on police resources on Merseyside, with a similar ruling applied to the two Manchester clubs in the division.

Other rules that the Premier League fixture schedule must satisfy are that:

In any block of five games, every club must have at least two and no more than three at home

No team can begin or end the season with two consecutive home or away fixtures (unless one gets moved to the final week of the campaign owing to a prior postponement)

No team can have two successive fixtures at home or away during the festive period between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool hoping for better away-day fortune at Everton’s new home!

Despite Everton’s new stadium being located just over two miles away from Anfield and (according to Google Maps) necessitating an hour’s walk from one to the other, it makes sense that we still won’t see the two Liverpool-based clubs playing at home on the same Premier League matchday.

When the fixtures are released at 9am tomorrow morning, all eyes will be on not only the teams’ first opponents of the season, but also when the Merseyside derbies will be held, including the first one at the Hill Dickinson Stadium (which’ll host some fixtures at Euro 2028).

Goodison Park was the epicentre of much frustration for the Reds during its final few years, with LFC winning just two of their last 13 visits to the venue and being denied victory by a 98th-minute equaliser from James Tarkowski in February.

Our recent home record against Everton has been far more satisfying, with eight Liverpool wins from the last nine Anfield derbies (and 10 of the last 12). Let’s hope that Slot’s side can maintain that impressive streak while also emerging victorious from their first trip to Bramley-Moore Dock, whenever that might be!