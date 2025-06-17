‘Medical booked’: Liverpool plan another transfer announcement for Friday – Sky Sports

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rest assured that Florian Wirtz will soon be officially revealed as a Liverpool Football Club player.

The Merseysiders now seem likely to sort out this transfer ahead of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong has already linked up with Arne Slot’s men, along with second summer signing Armin Pecsi (previously with Puskas Akademia).

This follows the summer transfer window having reopened on Monday June 16.

When could Liverpool announce the Florian Wirtz transfer?

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that an announcement ‘is planned for Friday’.

All other aspects of the deal in question with Leverkusen appear to have been finalised ahead of a medical.

🚨⏳ The announcement of the Florian #Wirtz transfer is planned for Friday. Everything is done and sealed – medical has been booked. #LFC @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/FdOcCokcoy — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2025

Wirtz has yet to partake in a medical up to this point as he’s been enjoying his post-season holidays.

Liverpool have already agreed a £100m up-front deal, along with £16m in add-ons. It’s understood that add-ons will be triggered when we win the Champions League and Premier League, and if the attacking midfielder wins the Ballon d’Or.

How much will Florian Wirtz earn in wages?

There appears to have been some degree of confusion over how much exactly our impending signing will earn at Liverpool.

Some reports had speculated that this figure was likely to be in excess of £300k-a-week. However, the more reliable reportage would indicate that Richard Hughes and his recruitment team have negotiated a much healthier figure for the club coffers.

Indeed, The Athletic indicate that Florian Wirtz will be earning in the region of £200k-a-week. This will likely be heavily incentivised, of course, with performance-related bonuses.

But this is pretty standard stuff for Liverpool contracts, as we’ve already seen with the likes of Mo Salah.

Is this the biggest transfer Liverpool have ever made?

In terms of raw funds, the £100m up-front fee represents a club record in spending.

The previous record was held by Virgil van Dijk (£75m), with Darwin Nunez only holding the title if he manages to activate add-ons included in the deal taking him away from Benfica in 2022.

Liverpool players Transfer fee (up-front) Virgil van Dijk £75m Darwin Nunez £64m Dominik Szoboszlai £60m Alisson Becker £56m

* Liverpool’s most expensive transfers of all-time

Wirtz is quite a dramatic rise on the £75m figure forked out for our current skipper, but there’s every indication Liverpool have got value for money here.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile