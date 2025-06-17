Ryan Gravenberch dropped ‘massive’ personal claim in the Netherlands that went under radar

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch wrote his name into the history books at Liverpool Football Club in the 2024/25 season.

The Dutchman played a starring role as the Reds secured a second Premier League title in five years under new head coach Arne Slot.

It was very much a Dutch revolution at Anfield, with the former Feyenoord boss supercharging the No.38’s development as a holding six.

The proof is ultimately in the pudding, with Gravenberch helping solidify the midfield and, consequently, being named the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season.

The Liverpool star isn’t about to rest on his haunches, however, with further silverware eyed on the horizon.

Ryan Gravenberch wants to win the Champions League

You have to consider Liverpool a little unfortunate in their bid to secure a seventh Champions League crown last term.

We were, objectively, the dominant force in the competition’s group stage, winning all but our final game against PSV (by which time qualification to the knockouts had been assured).

This included a 2-0 win over Real Madrid – a scoreline that very much flattered Carlo Ancelotti’s men – at Anfield.

To then face the eventual winners, PSG, in the round of 16 and miss out on the next round due to penalties hurts.

With a first Premier League title under his belt, however, Ryan Gravenberch is now hoping to lift the Champions League trophy next with the Reds.

“Winning the Champions League is a massive dream of mine, that’s one I haven’t ticked off yet,” the 23-year-old told Numero Netherlands.

“And of course, to achieve something special with the national team, a Euro or even a World Cup, that would mean everything. There’s still a lot to aim for, and that’s what keeps me going.”

Liverpool are PSG’s biggest threat

Yes, we’ve lost one hell of a creative force in Trent Alexander-Arnold to Los Blancos this summer. Thankfully, Gravenberch’s agent has already cooled suggestions that his client could be joining our former vice-captain in the Spanish capital.

However, we’d argue this deficit has been more than made up for with the impending acquisition of Bayer Leverkusen’s generational playmaker, Florian Wirtz.

The club has evidently also taken a leaf out of PSG’s book and invested in pace on the flanks with Jeremie Frimpong and likely left-back signing Milos Kerkez.

All that remains to be seen is what sporting director Richard Hughes is planning to do with the forward line.

So far, though, we’re not so sure our European rivals have done enough to close the gap to ourselves and the reigning Champions League holders.

Only time will tell!

