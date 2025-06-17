How much transfer business Liverpool are likely to complete after Wirtz and Kerkez are signed

(Photos by Lars Baron and Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Having already signed Jeremie Frimpong this summer, Liverpool are on the verge of agreeing two notable incomings in the next few days.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported yesterday that Florian Wirtz is expected to undergo a medical on Friday ahead of his record-breaking £116m move to Anfield, while Milos Kerkez’s father has said that the Bournemouth left-back’s transfer to Merseyside is ‘basically a done deal‘.

We could soon have three readymade first-team additions through the door by the final week of June, with Richard Hughes evidently not hanging around as he seeks to further strengthen the squad which romped to Premier League glory last season.

How much business have Liverpool planned after Wirtz and Kerkez?

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, Gregg Evans addressed the question of which positions and players Liverpool could be seeking to bring in once they complete the signings of Wirtz and Kerkez, hinting that fans ought not to expect a glut of further incomings thereafter.

He outlined: ‘After agreeing to sign Wirtz – and continuing with the push to bring in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth – the bulk of the main business will soon be done.

‘Liverpool believe these two players, alongside fellow new arrival Jeremie Frimpong, would add creativity and strength that will give the rest of the team a boost. Head coach Arne Slot is happy with the new champions’ progress so far, but there may still be some room for changes, including at centre-forward.

‘If Quansah leaves, Liverpool could also return to the centre-back shopping list they were evaluating throughout last season, when a number of options were under consideration.’

Further signings at Liverpool could depend on who leaves Anfield

Having signed Frimpong for just under £30m, Liverpool could be about to spend more than £150m on Wirtz and Kerkez, which’ll naturally comprise a vast chunk of their summer transfer budget.

It appears to be a case of Hughes moving quickly to wrap up deals for the Reds’ three main targets and then having any further incoming business dictated by who might leave (and for what price).

Evans cited centre-forward and centre-back as two positions where LFC could make purchases before the end of August, and with doubts persisting over the futures of Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate, it’s plausible that those areas may need to be addressed if either or both players depart.

The likes of Hugo Ekitike and Nathan Collins have been mentioned as possible signings if gaps in their respective positions were to open up in Liverpool’s squad, but those hypothetical arrivals could be contingent on outgoings at Anfield.

We probably shouldn’t expect a huge influx of further additions after Wirtz and Kerkez, but we’ve seen in previous transfer windows that FSG have a penchant for opportunistic acquisitions, so don’t be surprised if there are some eyebrow-raising twists in the market between now and the end of August!