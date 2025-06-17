‘At this stage…’ – Romano outlines what Andy Robertson now plans to do amid Liverpool exit links

Image via Steve Welsh/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Andy Robertson isn’t likely to rush into a decision on his future amid recent speculation over a possible summer exit from Liverpool.

On Saturday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that discussions have already commenced regarding a potential move to Atletico Madrid, who’ve identified the Scottish left-back as their top target for that position, and the 31-year-old is reportedly open to joining Diego Simeone’s side.

As the Reds seemingly close in on the signing of Milos Kerkez, The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported on Monday evening that the LaLiga club are hopeful of snapping up our number 26 for as little as €5m (£4.2m), with Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne their next go-to option should they fail to land the long-serving LFC defender.

Robertson in no rush to decide on his future

Romano took to X on Tuesday morning with a further update on Robertson, who isn’t making any rash decisions on whether to leave Liverpool or stay put and will defer discussions on the matter until after his summer holidays.

The Italian transfer reporter posted: “At this stage of the summer window, Andy Robertson has made no decisions on his future yet. He will take a break and discuss everything with Liverpool, having great relations with the club and full respect. No talks on the fee will happen until player decides on options.”

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 At this stage of the summer window, Andy Robertson has made no decisions on his future yet. He will take a break and discuss everything with Liverpool having great relations with the Club and full respect. No talks on the fee will happen until player decides on options. pic.twitter.com/2faBjJ52lg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2025

If Robertson is to leave, he seems determined to go in the right manner

It seems evident from Romano’s latest post that, if the Liverpool left-back is to leave the club this summer, he wants to do so in as cordial and respectful a manner as possible – a marked contrast to how a certain other full-back departed Anfield a few weeks ago.

Robertson had recently said that he now intends to switch off and spend downtime with his family after another intense season for the Reds and Scotland, playing 55 times between club and country since last August.

Signing Kerkez would allow for LFC to offload one senior left-back in the current transfer window, but until recently it seemed that the likelier option to depart was Kostas Tsimikas, who’s never been able to dislodge the 31-year-old as a regular starter in his five years on Merseyside.

However, should Liverpool’s number 26 decide that this summer is the right time to move on from Anfield, the Greece international might yet be kept as backup for the incoming Hungarian – unless Arne Slot intends for young Owen Beck to be promoted to the role of second choice in that position.

We wouldn’t begrudge Robertson the right to leave the Reds on his own terms, especially if (as Romano’s update suggests) he’d do so amicably, but we continue to hope that he might yet decide to either see out the final year of his contract or even agree to stay on a bit longer at the club.