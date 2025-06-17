‘Hungry’ – Ryan Gravenberch’s latest admission will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch has insisted he and his Liverpool teammates are ‘already looking forward’ to the 2025/26 campaign just weeks after winning the club’s 20th league title.

The Dutchman, who was one of Arne Slot’s most consistent performers in a deep-lying midfield role last term, has claimed the Reds are ‘hungry for more’ ahead of the new season – while also admitting that winning the Champions League remains one of his main aims in the coming years.

Signed by Jurgen Klopp in 2023, Gravenberch struggled for regular game time under the German tactician during his debut campaign on Merseyside.

Last season however, our No.38 came to life and thrived under former Feyenoord boss Slot – starting 37 of our 38 league games as Premier League success was confirmed with four games to spare.

The Netherlands international told Numero Netherlands (via GOAL): “It was honestly something really special, a season I’ll never forget. The scenes on the bus as we approached Anfield before the Spurs game, that afternoon we won the league, will stay with me forever.

“The passion on the fans’ faces, the red flares, the noise, the songs, just seeing what it meant to them, it gave me goosebumps. That image will never leave me. The celebrations with the lads afterwards, that moment when it really hit us that we’d done it, was incredible. Liverpool’s second Premier League title in five years, and my first.

“From my point of view, as a small child, you dream of these moments, so to achieve this is really special. I’m proud to have played a part in what was an unforgettable season. And now, we’re already looking forward to next season. We’re hungry for more.”

Liverpool supporters will be hoping for more of the same again next season.

Not many expected Slot to taste such success during their first campaign in the Premier League, with the main objection to secure Champions League football, so the Dutchman deserves huge credit.

The 46-year-old and his staff will not rest on their laurels however, with clear signs of intent already on display in the transfer market.

The signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen has already been confirmed while Florian Wirtz is set for his Liverpool medical on Friday ahead of a £116m move from the same Bundesliga outfit this summer.

Gravenberch is loving life on Merseyside at the moment and we feel lucky to have him considering how he performed so often last season.

Let’s hope for more of the same next time around as we aim for more silverware.