‘Everything is done’ – Sebastijan Kerkez all but confirms that his son Milos will join Liverpool

It’s been an open secret for a while now that Milos Kerkez will almost certainly be joining Liverpool this summer, and two of his immediate family members have effectively let the cat out of the bag.

Over the past couple of days, the 21-year-old’s younger brother Marko posted on Instagram that the Bournemouth left-back is ‘soon to be a new Liverpool footballer’, and now the father of the Hungary international has doubled down on the transfer being effectively completed.

Sebastijan Kerkez all but confirms son’s transfer to Liverpool

The Cherries player and his dad appeared on Serbian Youtube channel Super Indirektno kod Popa i Milana on Monday when, inevitably, the topic of the proposed move to Anfield came up.

Sebastijan Kerkez was quite clear on the direction of travel for his son by saying: “It’s only Liverpool for us and we’re not going anywhere else and we won’t talk to other clubs. Everything is done between us [personal terms] and we just need to sort out some details, but it’s basically a done deal.

“We made that decision. Richard Hughes brought us to Bournemouth, and he’s a man who keeps his promises. If he said we go to India, then we go to India. Everything is agreed, just some little things.”

Kerkez set to become an immediate starter for Liverpool

The Kerkez family are evidently bursting with excitement to see Milos being on the verge of joining Liverpool, and once Florian Wirtz has completed his medical (due to take place on Friday), hopefully that’ll pave the way for the Hungarian defender to follow suit.

The emergence of transfer rumours linking Andy Robertson with a move to Atletico Madrid (one that the Scot is seemingly keen to make) indicate that the Bournemouth left-back is earmarked to become an immediate starter under Arne Slot, rather than serving as an initial understudy to the 31-year-old.

He’ll come to Anfield armed with two years’ experience of the Premier League from his time with the Cherries, where he distinguished himself as a wonderfully energetic full-back specialising in overlapping runs and with an aptitude for picking out inch-perfect crosses.

With Kerkez set to arrive at Liverpool, who’ve already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, the wide defensive berths in L4 will have a much different complexion to them from next season after eight years of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson effectively having those positions locked down.

The Scot would be sorely missed if he leaves this summer, especially in terms of his influence as a dressing room leader, but signing the Hungary international would go some way to atoning for the prospective departure of our number 26.