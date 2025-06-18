After Wirtz, Liverpool now pushing for another club record-breaking deal – report

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a second British transfer record deal this summer as our rebuild under Arne Slot continues at pace.

With a medical now scheduled for Florian Wirtz, who is set to arrive in a deal that could reach £116 million, Arthur Ferridge of The Standard has now reported that we’re plotting an audacious swoop for Alexander Isak – with Newcastle slapping a £150 million valuation on the Swedish striker.

That fee would eclipse any previous spend in British football history, including Chelsea’s £115 million outlay on Moises Caicedo and the money we’re paying to land Wirtz.

Our boss is looking to bring in a clinical No.9, with Darwin Nunez up for sale following a Premier League campaign that returned just five goals from 30 appearances.

The Uruguayan, who joined from Benfica in 2022, has been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia and is available for around £59 million.

Liverpool weigh up Isak vs Ekitike as new No.9 options emerge

Slot’s admiration for Isak comes as no surprise.

The 25-year-old scored the winner against us in the League Cup final and has notched 54 Premier League goals in just 86 games since arriving from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Newcastle, who are said to be in talks over a contract extension with Isak, aren’t keen to sell and Arsenal are also circling – though they remain tangled in negotiations for Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Should a move for the Sweden international prove impossible, we’re reportedly turning our attention to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike (according to Christian Falk).

The Frenchman scored 22 goals and grabbed 12 assists across 48 games last season and, at a quoted £85 million, would represent a significant saving.

However, competition for his signature is fierce, with Chelsea and Manchester United also involved.

There’s no doubt that Liverpool are thinking big this summer, the prospect of bringing in both the German and Isak in one window underlines the ambition of our new era.

With Jeremie Frimpong already through the door and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid confirmed, we’re not standing still after lifting the Premier League title.

Ferridge writes that we have “reportedly named Newcastle’s Isak as their ‘dream target’”, and while his price tag may be enormous, we’ve already shown this summer that we’re not afraid of smashing records to get the right man.