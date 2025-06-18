Liverpool may now cash in on Curtis Jones this summer hints expert

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool’s midfield depth looks set to become a source of major debate this summer, with Curtis Jones now in the spotlight following insight from one of the most respected voices in English football media.

According to BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty, the England U21 graduate is facing a pivotal moment in his Liverpool career – despite being “highly-rated by Arne Slot and England head coach Thomas Tuchel”.

With the likes of Florian Wirtz set to arrive, game time could become scarce for the 24-year-old academy graduate, particularly in a midfield stacked with senior internationals and big-money arrivals.

McNulty warned, “There is going to be some tough competition at Liverpool next season, especially once Florian Wirtz comes into the equation.”

That competition, paired with the looming 2026 World Cup, presents a dilemma.

Jones has shown his quality before, stepping up in crucial moments during our title-winning 2024/25 campaign, but the path ahead is more crowded than ever.

The 24-year-old will be desperate to impress, but as McNulty notes, “Liverpool will want to recoup some of their lavish spending and there would be no shortage of takers should Jones come on the market.”

Wirtz arrival creates serious pressure on Jones and Elliott

The presence of the German playmaker will naturally dominate headlines, but McNulty also referenced Harvey Elliott, who “has already hinted that he cannot afford to be sitting on the sidelines with a World Cup coming up”.

This places both out No.19 and No.17 in a precarious position, Elliott and Jones are two of the longest-serving homegrown players in the squad and a duo Kenny Dalglish named as vital to our Premier League success.

But with Liverpool pursuing Florian Wirtz, it’s clear how determined the club are to bolster our attacking midfield area.

When the former Leverkusen man arrives, it could reduce opportunities in central roles even further – especially for players on the fringes.

And while Elliott has already voiced his frustration at game time and hinted a potential exit, Curtis Jones may not be too far behind if Wirtz blocks his path to first team football.

This is one that could develop quickly.

