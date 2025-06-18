Frimpong can’t hide it any longer as Wirtz edges closer to Liverpool move

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest confirmed signing may have just dropped the clearest hint yet about what’s next in the transfer window — and all signs point to another big name on the way.

As shared on Florian Wirtz’s Instagram, the 22-year-old shared a post from a boat trip on Tuesday with current Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong, using only a battery emoji and tagging his former club teammate.

Frimpong reposted the image to his own Instagram story with the caption: “My boy ❤️”.

The post has only added fuel to the fire, with a deal for Wirtz to join Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen already agreed, and his medical reportedly scheduled for this coming Friday.

The German international has been strongly linked with a switch to Anfield for weeks, and after Frimpong’s own arrival from Leverkusen earlier this month, the pair are now clearly enjoying teasing fans as the long-awaited reunion edges closer.

Frimpong, who joined us for £30 million earlier this summer, also posted a throwback video last week of the pair combining on the pitch in Champions League action — a clear sign that both are excited about recreating that chemistry under our head coach, Arne Slot.

Leverkusen chemistry set to continue in red as medical nears

The relationship between Frimpong and Wirtz has long been admired, and their understanding on the right-hand side played a key role in Leverkusen’s domestic dominance in 2023/24.

Frimpong scored 5 and assisted 12 last season, while Wirtz added 16 goals and 15 assists of his own — a sensational 31 goal contributions in 45 games.

The pair were electric and the signs point to them continuing that partnership at Anfield.

The fact that the duo are currently holidaying together only adds weight to what has already become a poorly kept secret in recent weeks.

A report confirming that Liverpool had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk) earlier this summer made it clear how determined we were to get the deal done, and the decision to sell Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for a reduced initial fee is also believed to be part of the wider Wirtz agreement.

The only thing left now is the announcement, with Friday’s medical likely to be followed by official confirmation before the start of next week.

If Frimpong’s posts are anything to go by, the mood is already celebratory.

You can view the post of Wirtz via Frimpong’s Instagram:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best