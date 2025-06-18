Liverpool confirm major Anfield upgrade fans will see on matchdays next season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed a major off-pitch development that will transform how fans shop at Anfield from next season, with planning permission now granted for a significant expansion of the club’s flagship retail store.

The revamped space will reopen on 1 August, just before the 2025-26 campaign kicks off, and is set to feature a modernised layout, enhanced accessibility, and improved digital experiences tailored to matchday crowds.

As reported via liverpoolfc.com, the Anfield store will increase in size by almost 4,000 square feet, including an expanded mezzanine floor and new digital storytelling zones.

Liverpool’s senior vice-president of merchandising, Lee Dwerryhouse, confirmed: “We’re thrilled to have received planning permission for the new-look store at Anfield from Liverpool City Council.”

“This new store is going to make a huge difference next season. We want our flagship store to lead the way in shopping experience for our fans and meet the demands of a busy matchday crowd.”

The store was originally constructed as part of the Main Stand redevelopment in 2017 and remains the largest Liverpool retail outlet in the world, welcoming over one million visitors each season.

Anfield store revamp part of global Liverpool retail push

The current store is now shut while the refurbishment is underway, with a temporary shop operating out of the Kop Bar in the meantime.

Once complete, the new design will include relocated staircases and escalators to boost accessibility, a wider entrance, and additional tills to reduce queues.

This move is part of a broader retail vision by Liverpool, who now have 19 official stores globally – more than any other club in world sport – with locations across Europe, Asia and the USA.

The Anfield location remains one of seven based in the UK and Ireland, supported on matchdays by 14 external retail pods around the stadium.

We’ve seen how Liverpool are spending big on our playing staff this summer, with a club-record deal agreed for Florian Wirtz showing the same ambitious mindset in the transfer market.

And with the Reds said to have a war chest of £250 million for players this summer, it’s clear that our owners are splashing the cash on all aspects of the club.

The upgraded Anfield store will be the first of a new concept retail format, designed to represent Liverpool’s refreshed branding and better engage with fans through innovation and accessibility.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best