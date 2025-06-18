Liverpool eye record-breaking defender as top names circle – but key exit may be needed: report

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could look to strengthen the backline with a Premier League ever-present – but only if a key figure departs this summer.

According to TBR Football, the Reds are keeping tabs on Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins, with the Irish international seen as a potential solution should movement occur in our defensive ranks.

The 24-year-old played every single minute of Brentford’s 2024/25 campaign, making him the only outfield player to achieve that feat in the Premier League.

He even edged Virgil van Dijk, who missed only the defeat to Brighton on matchday 37.

Signed by the Bees in 2023 for £23 million from Wolves (via Sky Sports), Collins was Brentford’s record signing and has since established himself as a mainstay for the club and in Ireland’s national team.

However, his consistency and age has also attracted interest from across the league.

TBR Football note that Tottenham, now led by his former boss Thomas Frank, are in the hunt, alongside Arsenal and Newcastle – but Liverpool’s name has now been added to the mix.

Nathan Collins linked with Liverpool amid potential defensive exits

Our interest could hinge on at least one current option leaving.

Jarell Quansah has been linked with Bayer Leverkusen, while Joe Gomez is attracting Premier League suitors and Ibou Konate is reportedly struggling to secure a 40% pay rise.

Should any of those situations develop, Collins would be a logical option given his age, fitness, and leadership.

His experience in English football – with Stoke, Burnley, Wolves and now Brentford – gives him a maturity beyond his years, and his availability every week would offer much-needed reliability.

While Jeremie Frimpong has already joined from Bayer Leverkusen and young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi has signed from Hungary, we’re far from done in this window.

The decision on Collins may depend on what happens next with our current centre-backs – and it’s likely a domino effect could decide whether the Irishman pulls on the red shirt.

“They face stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, who are also keen on signing the Irish star,” claim TBR Football.

With Kostas Tsimikas also linked with being sold whilst Andy Robertson’s long-term future is being reviewed, the defensive unit as a whole is one area to watch.

