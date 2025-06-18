Transfer insider tells Liverpool fans when they can expect Wirtz and Kerkez to be officially done

(Photos by Lars Baron and Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

It may be the off-season, but there’s plenty for Liverpool fans to look forward to over the coming hours and days.

At 9am on Wednesday morning, Kopites will be able to start making plans for trips to Anfield (and away days) when the fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League are released.

On top of that, FSG are on the cusp of securing two headline-grabbing new signings which should make Arne Slot’s side an even more fearsome unit when the new campaign begins.

When are Liverpool likely to announce Wirtz and Kerkez signings?

On Tuesday night, Graeme Bailey – chief correspondent for TBR Football – provided Liverpool fans with a timeline as to when they can expect the impending arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez to be officially announced.

The Germany playmaker is due to begin his medical on Merseyside on Friday, so that transfer could be fully confirmed by the weekend if all goes to plan.

Once that transaction is boxed off, it’s expected that the Bournemouth left-back will complete his move to the Reds next week, with the two clubs finalising an agreement to the tune of £40m and personal terms already nailed down.

Slot beginning to put his own stamp on Liverpool squad

The deals for Wirtz and Kerkez have felt like they’ve been in the ‘almost there’ stage since the start of the month, so it might come as a relief more than anything for those two transfers to be finally confirmed by the club, which should hopefully happen in the next week.

Both players will have been enjoying well-earned time off in recent days after a hectic club season and, in the German’s case, involvement on international duty earlier in June. Once their respective moves to Liverpool are officially announced, Reds fans can get a truer picture of how Slot’s preferred starting XI will look next term.

With Jeremie Frimpong costing just under £30m, Wirtz set to be a club-record £116m acquisition (if all add-ons are triggered) and Kerkez arriving for £40m, that’d see the Merseysiders spending more than £180m for those three deals before the end of June, representing a serious statement of intent from FSG.

Richard Hughes may then turn his attention to outgoings from Anfield in order to top up the transfer kitty for any further arrivals, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Andy Robertson and Jarell Quansah all continuing to be strongly linked with summer exits.

By the end of August, we could see the first real signs of the Liverpool squad transitioning from the one that Jurgen Klopp built to one which is more in Slot’s image.