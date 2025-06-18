Premier League fixture list confirmed as Liverpool know first opponent of 2025/26 season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool will enter the 2025/26 season as the reigning Premier League champions for the first time since the 2020/21 campaign.

The Merseysiders secured a 10-point lead in the table, despite winning only one of their final five games in the 2024/25 season.

Arne Slot’s men have already committed to significant recruitment efforts – including a £100m outlay on Florian Wirtz – in anticipation of the challenge ahead.

Who are Liverpool playing on the first day of the season?

We began our Premier League-winning 2024/25 campaign by facing newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Liverpool defeated the Tractor Boys 2-0 – courtesy of second-half goals from Mo Salah and Diogo Jota – at Portman Road.

Now, we'll be kicking off our title defence with a clash against Bournemouth at home.

We last saw the Merseysiders face Bournemouth in February, with the club picking up three points at the Vitality Stadium in a 2-0 win.

Our recent record against the Cherries saw us pick 12 points out of 15 in our last five Premier League meetings.

Liverpool’s first five Premier League games in 2025/26

As things currently stand, the Premier League have arranged the following order of games for Liverpool Football Club’s opening five clashes:

Bournemouth (H)

Newcastle (A)

Arsenal (H)

Burnley (A)

Everton (H)

Every Premier League game Liverpool will play in 2025/26

Game 1: Bournemouth

Game 2: Newcastle

Game 3: Arsenal

Game 4: Burnley

Game 5: Everton

Game 6: Crystal Palace

Game 7: Chelsea

Game 8: Manchester United

Game 9: Brentford

Game 10 : Aston Villa

Game 11: Manchester City

Game 12: Nottingham Forest

Game 13: West Ham United

Game 14: Sunderland

Game 15: Leeds United

Game 16: Brighton

Game 17: Tottenham

Game 18: Wolves

Game 19: Leeds

Game 20: Fulham

Game 21: Arsenal

Game 22: Burnley

Game 23: Bournemouth

Game 24: Newcastle

Game 25: Manchester City

Game 26: Sunderland

Game 27: Nottingham Forest

Game 28: West Ham

Game 29: Wolves

Game 30: Tottenham

Game 31: Brighton

Game 32: Fulham

Game 33: Everton

Game 34: Crystal Palace

Game 35: Manchester United

Game 36: Chelsea

Game 37: Aston Villa

Game 38: Brentford

