Premier League fixture list confirmed as Liverpool know first opponent of 2025/26 season

Liverpool will enter the 2025/26 season as the reigning Premier League champions for the first time since the 2020/21 campaign.
The Merseysiders secured a 10-point lead in the table, despite winning only one of their final five games in the 2024/25 season.
Arne Slot’s men have already committed to significant recruitment efforts – including a £100m outlay on Florian Wirtz – in anticipation of the challenge ahead.
Who are Liverpool playing on the first day of the season?
We began our Premier League-winning 2024/25 campaign by facing newly-promoted Ipswich Town.
Liverpool defeated the Tractor Boys 2-0 – courtesy of second-half goals from Mo Salah and Diogo Jota – at Portman Road.
Now, we'll be kicking off our title defence with a clash against Bournemouth at home.

We last saw the Merseysiders face Bournemouth in February, with the club picking up three points at the Vitality Stadium in a 2-0 win.
We last saw the Merseysiders face Bournemouth in February, with the club picking up three points at the Vitality Stadium in a 2-0 win.
Our recent record against the Cherries saw us pick 12 points out of 15 in our last five Premier League meetings.
Liverpool’s first five Premier League games in 2025/26
As things currently stand, the Premier League have arranged the following order of games for Liverpool Football Club’s opening five clashes:
- Bournemouth (H)
- Newcastle (A)
- Arsenal (H)
- Burnley (A)
- Everton (H)
You can find the full fixture list here, courtesy of the Premier League.
Every Premier League game Liverpool will play in 2025/26
- Game 1: Bournemouth
- Game 2: Newcastle
- Game 3: Arsenal
- Game 4: Burnley
- Game 5: Everton
- Game 6: Crystal Palace
- Game 7: Chelsea
- Game 8: Manchester United
- Game 9: Brentford
- Game 10: Aston Villa
- Game 11: Manchester City
- Game 12: Nottingham Forest
- Game 13: West Ham United
- Game 14: Sunderland
- Game 15: Leeds United
- Game 16: Brighton
- Game 17: Tottenham
- Game 18: Wolves
- Game 19: Leeds
- Game 20: Fulham
- Game 21: Arsenal
- Game 22: Burnley
- Game 23: Bournemouth
- Game 24: Newcastle
- Game 25: Manchester City
- Game 26: Sunderland
- Game 27: Nottingham Forest
- Game 28: West Ham
- Game 29: Wolves
- Game 30: Tottenham
- Game 31: Brighton
- Game 32: Fulham
- Game 33: Everton
- Game 34: Crystal Palace
- Game 35: Manchester United
- Game 36: Chelsea
- Game 37: Aston Villa
- Game 38: Brentford
