The hard run Arne Slot will have his eye on after Liverpool’s fixtures released

Liverpool will kick off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign by facing Bournemouth.

The Merseysiders were named Premier League champions in 2024/25 – securing their second English top-flight title in five years.

Also, given that social distancing laws were still in place in 2020, this was the first league title celebrated in front of Liverpool fans since April 1990.

The Reds secured 84 points in 2024/25, a total that saw Arne Slot’s men clear recent rivals Manchester City (in third) by 13 points.

How do Liverpool’s opening five Premier League fixtures compare to 2024/25?

The Sky Blues have since strengthened their resources on the pitch, with the signing of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki.

Arsenal, likewise, are expected to eventually fix a serious goals deficit in the forward line with the signing of a top-class striker. Both Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been linked.

But both clubs will require their new men to hit the ground running to close the gap on what was a dominant Liverpool side last term.

First five Premier League fixtures in 2024/25:

Four wins and one entirely avoidable Premier League defeat that most certainly bugged head coach Arne Slot for the remainder of the season.

Still, four out of five is far from being a poor start to a league campaign. It certainly helped build up some momentum, as we went on to win our next four games after Bournemouth before being held to a 2-2 draw against title challengers Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Eight wins, one draw, and one defeat; 25 points in the bag from a possible 30. This Liverpool side very much asserted its Premier League title aspirations early on in the 2024/25 campaign.

Game 1: (A) Ipswich Town (2-0 win)

Game 2: (H) Brentford (2-0 win)

Game 3: (A) Manchester United (3-0 win)

Game 4: (H) Nottingham Forest (1-0 defeat)

Game 5: (H) Bournemouth (3-0 win)

First five Premier League fixtures in 2025/26:

There’s sure to be plenty of demand for Liverpool match tickets ahead of the 2025/26 season after an enthralling first campaign for Dutch head coach Arne Slot.

Game 1: Bournemouth (H)

Game 2: Newcastle (A)

Game 3: Arsenal (H)

Game 4: Burnley (A)

Game 5: Everton (H)

Where are the speed bumps in Liverpool’s 2025/26 fixture list?

There’s a pretty significant one right off the bat, with us set to face one of the Premier League’s top performers last term in Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth.

We’ve got a pretty good record against the Cherries of late, but there’s no question that last term’s ninth-place outfit is not a hurdle we should be complacent about facing.

To then follow that up with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – both outfits with different points to prove – hardly delivers Liverpool a clean ramp to build up momentum.

Ah, well… if we can emerge out of this flurry of fixtures with over 10 points, we can probably call that a solid start to the campaign.

