Danny Murphy suggests Liverpool would be nailed-on title favourites if they make one ‘wow’ signing

Image via talkSPORT on YouTube

Danny Murphy has suggested that Liverpool could become overriding favourites to retain the Premier League title in 2025/26 if they can pull off one signing in particular.

Jeremie Frimpong has already come through the door this summer, while Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are in line to be officially confirmed as Reds players by next week as FSG flex their muscles in the transfer market.

On Wednesday, the Evening Standard reported that the Merseysiders have lined up Alexander Isak as their ‘dream target’, although Newcastle have placed an eye-watering £150m price tag on the Swedish striker.

Murphy: Liverpool will be clear title favourites if they sign Isak

Murphy appeared on talkSPORT earlier today and was asked by presenter Jim White if he thinks Liverpool are favourites to secure back-to-back Premier League titles next season.

The former Reds midfielder replied: “I think so. I think you become favourites once you’ve won it. Then you make additions and they have, or are doing – I know some of them aren’t over the line yet.

“The big thing is who comes in and who goes out. I’m hypothesising here and it probably won’t happen, but there’s been some news about Isak possibly going to Liverpool as well. I know that sounds a bit ‘wow’, but can you imagine? All of a sudden, there’s not a conversation; of course Liverpool are favourites then.”

Isak would likely turn Liverpool into an irresistible force

There aren’t too many chinks in Liverpool’s armour when they have a full squad available (or even close to it), but one area where the Reds perhaps do have scope for improvement is at centre-forward.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have both produced decisive moments for the club in recent years, but a combined haul of 16 goals in 84 matches from the pair last season just isn’t enough. For comparison, it’s one fewer than what Luis Diaz (our third-highest scorer in 2024/25) netted in 50 games (Transfermarkt).

The Uruguayan mightn’t even be part of our bid to retain the top-flight title, with several clubs vying to snap up the striker this summer as FSG put him up for sale, as we exclusively reported for Empire of the Kop earlier this week.

To bring in Isak, the Premier League’s second-highest scorer last term with 23 goals, would be the definition of a statement signing by Liverpool, particularly with Newcastle so reluctant to even remotely consider any interest from elsewhere in the 25-year-old, which is most understandable on their part.

Murphy has acknowledged that a move to Anfield for the Swedish hitman is probably farfetched, but on the off-chance that it does come off, it really would be hard to back against the Reds celebrating a 21st league title next May!