Napoli pushing ahead in talks as Liverpool prepare for life without forward

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be edging closer to finally offloading Darwin Nunez this summer, with fresh reports confirming Napoli remain locked in negotiations for the Uruguayan.

The 25-year-old has been at the centre of exit rumours since the end of last season, and gianlucadimarzio.com now claim the Serie A side are continuing to “work on the operation” despite no recent progress.

“No progress has been made for Nunez,” it was reported, “but they will continue to work on the operation in the next few days.”

Those talks come in the wake of other reports which claim Napoli and Saudi Arabian sides are leading the chase for our No.9, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming as much earlier in the window.

Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, named four possible replacements that Liverpool are already exploring, including Hugo Ekitike, who impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt last season, and Alexander Isak, who hit 23 goals in the Premier League.

Liverpool shortlist four to replace Nunez as Napoli talks continue

With 40 goals and 22 assists in 143 appearances, Nunez has split opinion throughout his time at Anfield – but last season’s return of just five Premier League goals has intensified scrutiny.

The Reds are clearly planning for life beyond the ex-Benfica forward, with Jacobs claiming a shortlist includes Benjamin Sesko, Joao Pedro, Ekitike and Isak.

That quartet would each offer a very different profile to our current No.9 – with Ekitike, in particular, being looked at (according to Christian Falk) again after his brilliant Bundesliga campaign.

The Frenchman scored 22 and assisted 12 in 48 games, and his form could see us make a move after having scouted him prior to his PSG switch.

Our boss Arne Slot is clearly planning for a restructured front line – and replacing a big-money signing like Nunez will be no small task.

One thing is clear – interest is still alive from Napoli’s end, and the signs still point towards an eventual deal happening, even if nothing is imminent yet.