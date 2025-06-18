Liverpool could strike sensational swap with Napoli involving two LFC players

Victor Osimhen (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images) Federico Chiesa (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Darwin Nunez (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be preparing for one of the most surprising moves of the summer as fresh reports claim we’re in talks over a sensational deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

According to Rudy Galetti for TEAMtalk, preliminary negotiations have taken place between ourselves and the Serie A champions, with a potential swap being explored that could see Darwin Nunez and/or Federico Chiesa head in the opposite direction.

While the Nigerian striker hasn’t been one of the most heavily linked names this summer, this could represent a smart market opportunity.

Osimhen is back at Napoli following an exceptional loan spell at Galatasaray, where he scored 37 goals and provided 8 assists in 41 appearances during the 2024/25 season.

He’s now registered 76 goals in just 133 matches for Napoli in total – numbers that speak for themselves.

The Italian club’s manager, Antonio Conte, is believed to be a big admirer of both Liverpool players involved too.

TEAMtalk report: “Preliminary talks have taken place between Liverpool and Napoli – also through intermediaries – involving Nunez and Chiesa, two players highly appreciated by Napoli manager Antonio Conte.”

Osimhen to Liverpool could hinge on Nunez and Chiesa talks

Our Uruguayan international has been the subject of transfer speculation all summer after scoring just five league goals last season, and our refusal to trigger a clause for his 50th start saved us close to £5m in add-ons.

Meanwhile, the Italy winger endured an injury-hit campaign since joining from Juventus and may already be seen as expendable – despite being a fan favourite.

TEAMtalk confirm: “It was precisely during these discussions over Nunez and Chiesa that Osimhen’s name emerged.”

It’s clear that we’re considering reshaping our attacking unit, and this potential three-way deal suggests we’re exploring creative ways to bring in proven goals while trimming players who may not fit the plans under our head coach.

This could also free up resources to finalise other deals – with Liverpool said to have agreed a club-record deal Florian Wirtz, any funds saved here could go towards that marquee target.

Conte’s admiration for both players may prove crucial, and if we can pull this off, it could be one of the most transformative deals of the window.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best