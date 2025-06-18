Ex-Liverpool forward makes left-field Darwin Nunez transfer suggestion which’d horrify Reds fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez could conceivably depart Liverpool this summer, but if he does, predicting where he’ll be playing next season is a guessing game.

A number of clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia have been linked with a move for the Reds’ number 9, with Empire of the Kop exclusively revealing earlier this week that AC Milan, Napoli and Al-Hilal are the three leading contenders for his signature at present.

However, a former LFC player has now claimed that the 25-year-old could remain in England – by joining one of the Merseysiders’ fiercest rivals.

Saunders makes shock Nunez transfer prediction

Dean Saunders jumped to the defence of the much-criticised Nunez, who he believes is capable of producing 25-goal seasons, and he’s suggested that a move to London might be plausible.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the Welshman said: “Is there any fan out there that, if the club was linked with Nunez, would be disappointed? I agree that he’s not got enough goals for Liverpool, but I think we all look at him with the same eyes.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to Arsenal and scored 25 goals, or anywhere [else]. The people they’ve got lined up, they’re all gambles. Every striker you bring in from different leagues into the Premier League, you’re like: ‘Fingers crossed’, because you’ve got to be good to score goals in the Premier League.

“At least he’s played in the Premier League for three years and you know what you’re going to get. He works his socks off, so even if he doesn’t score, he’s not a passenger, and that’s why the Liverpool fans like him.”

Surely there’s no way Nunez goes to Arsenal?

We imagine that most LFC supporters would be philosophical about Nunez leaving Anfield this summer if it were to happen, appreciating his indefatigable attitude on the pitch and his penchant for stoppage-time winners while also acknowleding that his scoring output (just seven goals in 47 games last term) ought to be higher.

However, if Saunders’ outlandish suggestion of a move to Arsenal were to materialise, the reaction to that prospective transfer would be rather more hostile among Kopites, who’ve been scorned in the past by other forwards joining direct Premier League rivals from the Reds.

The Gunners might presently be in the market for a centre-forward (both they and Liverpool have been linked with Benjamin Sesko), but surely they won’t be so audacious as to knock on our door for our current number 9.

Some may point to their childish £40,000,001 bid for Luis Suarez in 2013, but if anything that example makes it seem even less likely that they’d have the nerve to come calling for another Uruguayan striker this time around.

It’s plausible that Nunez could bid farewell to his current club in the next few weeks, but we’d be shocked to the core if his destination is the Emirates Stadium. If he goes, it’ll almost certainly be for a club in Serie A.