Journalist teases Isak transfer chaos as Liverpool links grow

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new No.9 this summer could be heading into saga territory after a respected journalist shared fresh comments about long-time Reds target Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle United striker, who netted 27 goals across all competitions last season, has been heavily linked with us in recent weeks.

And now the Daily Telegraph’s Northern Football Writer Luke Edwards has warned that this one is going to run and run.

“I did warn you it would be a long summer regarding Isak,” Edwards wrote on X, revisiting a March post in which he had first told fans to “brace” for an extended saga.

Newcastle, according to Edwards, are expecting attempts to unsettle the Swedish international, with “bids to be leaked into the public domain” that fall well below their valuation.

“Senior sources have told Telegraph Sport they do not think anyone will be able to afford Isak,” he said. “But they are braced for all sorts of attempts to unsettle him… Newcastle will dig in and resist.”

That might not put Liverpool off.

Arne Slot’s side are in the market for a new central striker, and few names have excited the fanbase as much as the 25-year-old Sweden international.

A summer of strong links with Napoli and Saudi Arabia has cast further doubt on Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool future, and if our No.9 does depart, Isak is among the few names fans agree would be a worthy successor.

Liverpool fans already dreaming of Isak up top

The forward’s lethal finishing, Premier League experience, and ability to lead the line alone make him an ideal fit for the Dutchman’s system.

And while Newcastle’s asking price may prove a challenge, history shows that drawn-out sagas don’t always end with the highest fee.

It was reported in The Standard that the Reds would be willing to break our own club and league record transfer fee spent on Florian Wirtz, in order to secure the services of Alexander Isak.

There’s no indication yet that Liverpool have submitted an official offer. But with Edwards warning of leaks and mind games to come, this may only be the beginning of a summer-long chase.

