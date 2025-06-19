Wirtz jetting in, Kerkez close, No.9 next – journalist outlines Liverpool’s hectic week

Anfield (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) Milos Kerkez (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Florian Wirtz (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool are about to welcome a record signing to Kirkby – but it’s what happens after that which could define our summer.

Pre-season training begins soon under Arne Slot, with the first friendly set for 13 July.

But according to Lewis Steele of Mail Sport, the next 48 hours could be even more important off the pitch.

Writing on X, Steele said: “Big 48 hours for Liverpool as record signing Florian Wirtz is jetting to England (don’t get used to this weather, mate) to complete his signing today/tomorrow, then Milos Kerkez should get done in the next week.”

That would see us follow up the deal already agreed for Florian Wirtz with a move for Milos Kerkez – a 21-year-old full-back seen by many as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

Steele added: “Next up: balance the books with sales and go for a No 9/CB.”

The next few weeks will move fast, and while supporters will be thrilled at the prospect of a new forward, there’s also some uncertainty.

With major names like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher already gone, we’re entering a summer of real transition – even after winning the league.

As Steven Gerrard famously said on TNT Sports though, it’s best to fix the roof while the sun is shining.

Wirtz, Kerkez, No.9… but Robertson decision could shape it all

One player to watch closely is Andy Robertson, who has held our left-back spot since 2017.

Steele noted: “The big conundrum that should be solved over the coming week is Andy Robertson.

“Noises from Madrid yesterday was that Atletico were confident he would sign for them but told nothing done, he’s still making his mind up, definitely no club-to-club agreement.”

It’s a delicate one. If Robertson leaves, it likely keeps Kostas Tsimikas at Liverpool, where he’s been happy as a squad option. But if our No.26 stays, then a sale of the Greek international might follow.

And while that situation unfolds, attention is already shifting to the frontline.

Fans will likely be most excited about the possibility of a new No.9, especially given the uncertain futures of both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who continue to be linked with summer exits.

Adding a striker to compete with or replace our current options is now seen as a major priority.

Slot will want clarity on the squad before we head to the USA in late July.

This is the kind of window that can shape the next few years. It’s fast, it’s bold, and it’s happening now.

