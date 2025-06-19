‘Could open up…’ – Liverpool given plausible chance of signing Isak if one thing happens

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Having already broken their transfer record this summer to agree a deal for Florian Wirtz, could Liverpool plausibly do so again with an audacious swoop for Alexander Isak?

The Newcastle striker has emerged as a ‘dream target’ for the Premier League champions (Evening Standard), and Ben Jacobs has suggested (via GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast) that the Reds ‘are prepared to’ test the waters with the Tyneside club with an offer for the 25-year-old.

The Magpies could demand as much as £150m for the Sweden international, which illustrates just how determined they are to hold onto him and how hard any prospective suitors would have to push if they’re to stand any chance of signing him this year.

How likely are Liverpool to sign Isak this summer?

Three writers from the Liverpool Echo have analysed LFC’s chances of signing Isak in the current transfer window, and while they each admitted that such a move seems unlikely to materialise, they all hinted at one scenario which could potentially open the foor for a blockbuster switch to Anfield

Paul Gorst wrote: ‘Isak would be the No.1 option to lead the Liverpool line next season for most given the choice, but that means it will cost and unless the 25-year-old rocks the boat and looks to engineer his departure in an acrimonious way, perhaps this is a ship that is about to set sail.’

His colleague Ian Doyle added: ‘Would Isak fancy a move to Liverpool? The reality is Newcastle, while improving, won their first domestic trophy in 70 years on March. The Reds remain far more likely to challenge for and win honours, as their title triumph attests.

‘It may come down to Isak’s ambition and whether he pushes for an exit. It wouldn’t be easy. But if there’s a tiddly chance of Isak coming to Anfield, it should be pursued.’

Joe Rimmer sang from a similar hymn sheet by writing: ‘Newcastle’s improvements in recent seasons and qualification for the Champions League next season mean that the only real chance Liverpool would have of signing Isak would be if the Swede agitated for a move. He’s certainly not shown any intention of doing that in his public statements about his future.

‘That said, if Isak rejects the opportunity to sign a new deal with Newcastle, it could open up a small window for the Reds.’

Would Isak be likely to push for an exit from Newcastle?

The common theme identified by all three reporters is that, although Liverpool’s chances of signing Isak this summer currently appear slim, that could change if the striker were to push for an exit from Newcastle.

There’s been nothing to suggest that he would go to any extreme lengths to force a move away from St James’ Park, even though he’s often been complimentary about the Reds in the past.

Doyle and Rimmer referenced the Magpies’ Carabao Cup win and Champions League qualification, and had Eddie Howe’s side fallen short of both achievements, there would probably be a far greater likelihood of the Swedish forward pining for a transfer out of Tyneside.

As Jacobs has said, it might be worth the while for Liverpool to present a package to Newcastle for Isak which might at least give them something to think about, even if the probability is that it’d be swiftly rejected.

Without engaging in the below-the-belt practice of tapping up the player, all the Merseysiders can do is put together the best possible offer for the 25-year-old and use all of their market acumen to see if they can at least plant the seed for a potential blockbuster of a transfer.