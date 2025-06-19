Liverpool defender breaks silence on Leverkusen links as Romano confirms stance

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah has now made his feelings clear on a possible Liverpool exit, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the defender has opened the door to a summer move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga side have already wrapped up deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz involving Liverpool this window — and a third is now being discussed.

Romano reported on X: “More on Jarell Quansah story. The player has opened doors to joining Bayer Leverkusen while clubs are in direct contact.”

It’s a notable shift, with the 22-year-old seen as a long-term part of Liverpool’s plans after making 25 appearances last season in a Premier League-winning campaign.

According to Kicker, Leverkusen are pushing for a €30 million transfer. And with Quansah no longer resistant to the idea, the Reds now face a decision.

Leverkusen interest grows as Liverpool assess defensive options

Losing Quansah could have a domino effect on the rest of our defensive planning.

With Ibou Konate still yet to finalise his contract extension — he wants a 40% pay rise according to Times Sport — and Joe Gomez attracting interest elsewhere, Liverpool would need to act fast to secure reinforcements.

The club have been keeping tabs on Brentford defender Nathan Collins, who played every available Premier League minutes last term and fits the profile of a Slot-style centre-back.

The Reds have already sold Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher this window, and although the Frimpong and Wirtz deals have significantly reshaped both clubs’ squads, Leverkusen’s involvement in a third player could force us into earlier-than-expected extra business.

Quansah’s potential departure would likely open the door for a new signing at the heart of our defence.

But with Van Dijk in his thirties and Konate and Gomez’s fitness history patchy, a replacement would need to be lined up.

For now, though, Quansah’s stance has made clear this is no longer just paper talk.

