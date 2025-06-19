Leverkusen push huge Liverpool bid for 22-year-old as centre-back talks stall elsewhere

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be forced into the defensive market again this summer, with Jarell Quansah now the subject of serious interest from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Kicker, the Bundesliga runners-up are pushing to sign the 22-year-old and have made him their top target to replace new Bayern defender Jonathan Tah.

Quansah, who played 25 games in all competitions last season and helped us win the Premier League title under Arne Slot, is currently away with England at the Under-21 European Championship in Slovakia.

But back at club level, talks are progressing between Leverkusen and Liverpool over a deal could be worth more than €30 million, potentially making the Englishman the most expensive defensive signing in the German club’s history.

Liverpool may lose more defenders as Quansah talks progress

The situation is compounded by uncertainty elsewhere in our centre-back group.

Ibou Konate is seeking a 40% wage increase and, at this stage, discussions over a new contract are not advancing.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez is attracting interest from other Premier League clubs, which could leave our head coach short on options ahead of his second season.

While Quansah is yet to publicly comment, his impressive breakout campaigns have undoubtedly caught the eye and he is now the clear priority for Leverkusen.

Should the deal go through, it would follow a string of negotiations between the two clubs, with Jeremie Frimpong arriving at Anfield earlier this window and Florian Wirtz, whom we have already agreed a deal for, heavily linked in recent weeks.

This could leave us needing to act quickly. Liverpool have also been linked with Brentford’s Nathan Collins, a 24-year-old Ireland international who played every minute in the Premier League last season.

More will become clear in the coming weeks, but with Leverkusen pushing hard, it will still take a substantial offer to prise our No.78 away from Anfield this summer.

