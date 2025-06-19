Liverpool might sanction major first team exit after fresh talks continue for transfer: Romano

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could still lose Darwin Nunez this summer, with Napoli refusing to give up on a move for the Uruguayan forward.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A side are “preparing one more round of talks with Darwin Nunez’s camp this week to make progress on [a] deal.”

It’s a saga that refuses to go away and could be the beginning of a chain reaction in attack.

Romano added that “Napoli have been trying for weeks… and currently still on it”, suggesting there’s more to come in this particular pursuit.

There is also Saudi Pro League interest, but it’s the persistent effort from Italy that may now force Liverpool’s hand.

With Nunez only scoring five league goals last season and the Reds actively managing his appearance count to avoid triggering costly clauses, there’s a growing expectation a sale might be accepted if the right offer arrives.

Isak and Ekitike among names linked as Liverpool’s next No.9

If our No.9 does leave, Liverpool aren’t short of options to replace him.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (in The Standard) and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike (via Christian Falk) have both been heavily linked, and either could fit the bill for Arne Slot as we head into his second campaign.

Isak, who scored the winner in the Carabao Cup final against us, netted 27 goals last term and has long been admired by Liverpool fans.

Meanwhile, Ekitike’s 22 goals and 12 assists in Germany last season put him firmly on the radar, especially given his relative youth and versatility.

There’s also a chance that Federico Chiesa, who only played 466 minutes last season, could follow Nunez to Napoli (according to TEAMtalk).

With injuries limiting his impact, this may be the moment the Italian seeks a fresh start.

Slot has already allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave and begun shaping his new-look Liverpool, but further changes in the frontline feel inevitable.

With Napoli refusing to go away, this story might just be getting started.

You can view Romano’s comments on Nunez via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨🔵 Napoli are preparing one more round of talks with Darwin Nunez’s camp this week to make progress on deal. There are more clubs keen also from Saudi Pro League but Napoli have been trying for weeks… and currently still on it. 🎥🇮🇹 https://t.co/5a3rtWYpth pic.twitter.com/op9WYRkfl6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2025

