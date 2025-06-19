Darwin Nunez backed to emulate ex-Man Utd reject if he makes one particular transfer this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has been backed to repeat the impact that one ex-Manchester United player has made elsewhere if he were to leave Liverpool for one particular club this summer.

Napoli are pushing hard to sign the Uruguay striker, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Serie A champions are ‘preparing one more round of talks’ with the 25-year-old’s agents as they try to secure his signature.

If they succeed, the Reds’ current number 9 would become a teammate of Scott McTominay, who was effectively bundled out the door at Old Trafford last August to make way for Manuel Ugarte before going on to become the official MVP of the Italian top flight for the eventual champions.

Nunez backed to be McTominay 2.0 at Napoli

In an article for TNT Sports exploring the possibility of Nunez joining Napoli, Pete Sharland hailed Gli Azzurri manager Antonio Conte as a ‘resurrectionist’ who ‘consistently excels at getting the most out of players – especially ones who others had discarded’.

He added: ‘After the miracles Conte has worked in the past with some players, it’s exciting to imagine what he could do with Nunez’.

Within that piece, Simone Pace from Eurosport Italy voiced similar sentiments by stating: “Conte has once again shown his knack for revitalising struggling players, instilling enthusiasm and motivation. Napoli hopes he’ll work similar magic with Nunez.

“Conte has got a knack for getting the best out of his players, not just tactically but also in terms of character and grit.

“Here in Italy, many believe Conte wants to bring Nunez to Napoli because the Uruguayan striker is an explosive player, excellent at attacking depth and with the right experience to tackle a tough league like Serie A. Conte loves players with these qualities.”

Could Nunez flourish at Napoli if he were to leave Liverpool?

If Nunez were to join Napoli this summer, could Conte have a similar impact on him to the one he’s had on McTominay, who in less than a year has gone from disposable at Old Trafford to being recognised as the best player in Serie A?

Liverpool mightn’t strictly be pushing the Uruguayan out the door at Anfield, although both The Athletic and the Daily Mail have recently indicated that FSG could be open to selling him for the right price, and there’s a growing discourse towards the possibility of a big-money offer for Alexander Isak beign tabled as a replacement.

Despite a difficult season in which he scored just seven goals in 47 appearances, the 25-year-old retains the respect of many Reds supporters for his tireless attitude on the pitch, although most pundits in this country have been rather less kind towards a player they perceive to have been an expensive flop at £85m.

McTominay’s unlikely renaissance may act as a warning for Liverpool when it comes to potentially jettisoning Nunez, whose raw talent suggests that he could become a roaring success in the right environment if he can also refine the clear flaws to his game.

If LFC cash in on the Uruguay striker this summer, hopefully we won’t have the same regrets over it now that Man United fans must be feeling about their club’s decision to cast aside their former midfielder, who now enjoys an almost god-like status in Naples.