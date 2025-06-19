Guardiola admits Klopp backed controversial City move for ex-Liverpool coach

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Jurgen Klopp gave his blessing for Pep Lijnders to join Manchester City – a revelation that will raise eyebrows across the Liverpool fanbase.

Our former assistant manager left Anfield with Klopp at the end of last season, having once told liverpoolfc.com: “I always said I will finish with Jurgen; the moment I will not assist anyone else, that’s the moment I will go and I will manage.”

Now, Lijnders has not only broken that promise, but done so by linking up with the only manager to stop us winning the Premier League across the past eight years.

Guardiola has now revealed he sought Klopp’s permission before making the move.

Speaking with the press (via Man City on YouTube), the City boss explained: “I suggested I was thinking about Pep and [Klopp] gave me his high opinion.

“After I took time to reflect. I asked permission from Jurgen of course, I didn’t want to interfere. I asked if it would be a problem and he said absolutely not.”

Guardiola went on to praise Lijnders, stating: “I’m pretty sure Kolo Toure and especially Pep will [help me]. His knowledge, I drink from his knowledge.

“We talk a lot about football/training, he’s been inspiring for me.”

Klopp’s City connection confirmed by Guardiola

Liverpool supporters may be angered to hear that Klopp, our legendary title-winning boss, had no issue with his former assistant moving to City.

When we add this to the comments that the German also made about Trent Alexander-Arnold, he’s certainly upset a lot of people since leaving his role as our boss.

For those concerned about former Reds aiding our greatest rival, this confirmation from Guardiola won’t help matters.

Even Klopp’s involvement, however well-intentioned, now places him in a strange light as City continue building for another title run.

It’s said that FSG president Mike Gordon also contacted our former coach to ensure him that there would be no ill feeling from Anfield, should he make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Lijnders’ shift to Manchester only adds fuel to speculation that Guardiola is reloading his coaching staff with title experience.

The Dutchman’s understanding of our internal setup could raise concerns as we continue our rebuild under Arne Slot but let’s hope it doesn’t provide them a title-winning edge next season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best