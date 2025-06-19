‘He will be a Liverpool player’ – Romano says 21y/o has rejected other clubs in favour of Reds

Image via GIVEMESPORT

Fabrizio Romano has given Liverpool fans an indication as to when they can expect the impending transfer of Milos Kerkez to be announced.

Graeme Bailey had already claimed that the £40m deal could become official next week, with Florian Wirtz also set to complete his long-awaited move to Anfield in the coming days as Richard Hughes closes in on a bombastic double swoop.

Romano shares predicted announcement date for Kerkez’s move to Liverpool

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, Romano outlined that other clubs had attempted an 11-hour hijack for the Bournemouth left-back, but he swiftly rejected their advances as he has eyes only for the Premier League champions.

When Ben Jacobs asked if the signing of Kerkez could be confirmed next Monday, the Italian transfer guru replied: “Could be. The day can change based on some technical things they have to resolve, but what I heard already two weeks ago is it’s just about some technical things, but there is no issue.

“It’s just a matter of time before Milos Kerkez will be a Liverpool player. There is no doubt because he is not considering any other destinations. Some clubs tried to call in the last two, three weeks to try to understand what’s going on but the answer was always ‘sorry, but I’m going to Liverpool’.

“Kerkez is going to Liverpool; he has an agreement with the club. Club-to-club it’s almost there, so it’s just a matter of when. It could be Monday, it could be any other moment. We will see in the next days but Kerkez will be the new left-back for Arne Slot.”

Thankfully Kerkez wasn’t for turning

Some of the 21-year-old’s family members have already expressed their excitement over the defender’s impending move to Liverpool, and for some time now it hasn’t seemed in any doubt that he’ll be playing his football at Anfield next season.

Given how long this deal has seemed to be in the ‘any time now’ stage, it’ll probably come as a relief to Reds supporters to hear Romano explicitly indicating Monday as a possible announcement date, assuming there are no unforeseen hitches in the meantime.

We can also be glad of Kerkez’s single-mindedness over his desire to play for LFC – we’ve seen instances in the past where a player had agreed to join one club but then had their head turned by a phone call from another before the transfer was made official.

Amid reports from Spain that Atletico Madrid have agreed personal terms with Andy Robertson, Liverpool could be about to sign the Hungarian at a perfect time, with the Bournemouth youngster coming in to cover off any void which may otherwise have been vacated by the Scotland captain.

Let’s hope that Romano’s Monday projection turns out to be accurate and that we can once and for all consider the 21-year-old to be a Reds player!