‘More on Florian Wirtz…’ – Romano posts quickfire double update on impending Liverpool transfer

Could Friday 20 June come to be known as ‘Florian Wirtz Day’ among Liverpool supporters?

Everything appears to be in place for the Reds to smash their transfer record on the Germany playmaker, who’s set to cost £100m up front along with potentially £16m more in add-ons (The Athletic).

Earlier this week, David Ornstein reported that the 22-year-old is due to undergo his medical on Merseyside on Friday, and a variety of updates from multiple reputable journalists this morning indicate that such a projection could be accurate.

How much is Wirtz set to earn per week at Liverpool?

At 7am on Thursday, Fabrizio Romano posted on X: ‘From exclusive story on deal agreed 8 days ago to Florian Wirtz’s arrival at Liverpool with medical to follow in 48h… all documents are in place and then Wirtz will be unveiled as new Liverpool club-record signing.’

Just 70 minutes later, he followed up with a declaration of how much the German will earn at Anfield: ‘More on Florian Wirtz: his salary will be in the region of £200,000 per week plus bonuses. Reports of higher salary are not confirmed as it will fit Liverpool’s current structure.’

Even earlier in the morning, Ben Jacobs took to X to report that the 22-year-old is ‘flying in today’ ahead of completion of the transfer, and he also corroborated Ornstein’s prior claim that the medical is indeed scheduled for tomorrow.

Wirtz will immediately be one of Liverpool’s highest earners

Based on figures from Capology, Wirtz will instantly become the third highest-paid player in Arne Slot’s squad, with his projected £200,000 weekly wage marking a substantial increase on the £121k-p/w he’d been earning at Bayer Leverkusen (and that was after bonuses).

It’s indicative of not just the club-record fee that Liverpool are about to spend on him, but also that he’s earmarked to immediately become a central figure for the Reds, despite Dominik Szoboszlai’s warning that the 22-year-old will have to earn his place in the starting XI rather than simply walking straight into it.

With Romano also claiming that Milos Kerkez’s transfer could be officially confirmed on Monday, Kopites are braced for a long-awaited double announcement as FSG send out a clear message that the Premier League champions are most serious about bidding to retain their title in 2025/26.

The Hungarian and Wirtz are set to join Jeremie Frimpong as new faces in Slot’s squad of whom we’ll get the first glimpses during pre-season before they make their competitive bows in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace and the top-flight opener at home to Bournemouth the following Friday.

Stand by for the proverbial white smoke from L4 tomorrow!