“I made the right decision” – Trent reacts after brutal debut outing

Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold insists he has “no regrets” about leaving Anfield, even after a miserable debut for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old right-back, who swapped Merseyside for Madrid just one month before his Liverpool contract expired, made his first appearance for the Spanish giants last night against Al-Hilal.

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw and narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat, with the Englishman hauled off after just 65 minutes following a difficult evening.

According to Sofascore, Alexander-Arnold lost 75% of his ground duels, failed to win a single aerial battle, and surrendered possession 12 times before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez.

Despite that performance, he was full of positivity after the match.

“It’s the first time that I’ve moved clubs so I didn’t know what to expect,” he told Aadam Patel for Mail Sport on X.

“I had no expectations coming into this. It’s a big change and it’s different but I’m loving every single minute of it and in my mind and my heart, I know that I made the right decision for me.”

No regrets as Real debut exposes Liverpool exit’s reality

While he’s clearly settled personally, his first on-pitch display will have done little to silence those who questioned his move, particularly after his final months at Liverpool.

The former No.66’s exit came shortly before we brought in Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, a move many saw as a direct succession plan.

Frimpong’s attacking dynamism is already drawing comparisons to the peak of Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool years, and with Conor Bradley now fully fit, our right side looks increasingly secure for the future.

Xabi Alonso was also forced to comment on the right back’s stuttering start in all white and if some fans were hoping for our former vice captain’s downfall, then this debut would have helped.

If Trent thought things would be easy in Spain, his debut suggests he may be in for a rude awakening.

You can view Trent’s comments via @aadamp9 on X:

Asked Trent Alexander-Arnold to sum up his first week at Real Madrid. “In my mind and my heart, I know I made the right decision for me.” pic.twitter.com/xWmnfi4Guz — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) June 18, 2025

