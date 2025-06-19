Trent’s Real Madrid debut ends early and Alonso’s comments raise eyebrows

(Photo by Sandra Montanez/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans keeping a close eye on events in Madrid will have taken note of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s debut – for many different reasons.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance for Real Madrid in their Club World Cup group stage game against Al Hilal, but the night quickly unravelled.

The Englishman, who left us for £10 million with only weeks left on his contract, lasted only 65 minutes before being replaced by Lucas Vazquez.

Statistically, it was a bruising start. According to SofaScore, he lost 75% of his ground duels, failed to win a single aerial battle, surrendered possession 12 times, and ended the game with a rating of just 6.8.

That alone, in a 1-1 draw, would have set off plenty of conversations among our supporters but what Xabi Alonso had to say afterwards may make it worse.

Alonso’s Trent verdict after poor debut performance

The former Liverpool midfielder, now head coach at Real Madrid, was surprisingly upbeat about Trent and fellow debutant Dean Huijsen despite the underwhelming display.

Speaking to RealMadrid.com, Alonso said: “First I’d like to congratulate them, because this is a big day for them.

“Making a Real Madrid debut will surely have an impact on them. I’m thrilled because they have that personality and they’ll be important players for us. Having them here will give us added quality.”

While Alonso’s comments seem aimed at protecting his players, they stand in stark contrast to the performance many witnessed.

It’s the kind of sugar-coated reaction that will leave plenty of Liverpool fans unconvinced – particularly given how things ended for the No.66 at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold’s departure has already sparked debate over who will now permanently take the right-back role.

Conor Bradley is viewed as a long-term contender, while Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival from Leverkusen this summer only fuels that competition.

Frimpong’s signing from Bayer Leverkusen shows our intent to reshape the right side of our defence.

Trent debut struggles underline why we moved on

Given the nature of his exit, some supporters will feel vindicated by how things began in Madrid.

The former Liverpool vice-captain’s struggles only highlight the risk Real Madrid have taken – and perhaps, the wisdom in us letting him go when we did.

Alonso’s praise might be seen as diplomatic, but after a performance like that, it’s hard to see where the excitement is coming from.

Our decision to let Alexander-Arnold join Madrid for £10m raised eyebrows but could now look inspired.

Real Madrid will face Pachuca and RB Salzburg in their next Club World Cup matches, but if Trent is to keep his place, much will need to improve – and fast.

