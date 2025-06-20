Napoli transfer contact confirmed as Liverpool demand £50m for Darwin Nunez – report

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s £64m Darwin Nunez (The Times) could be heading for Italy, with Napoli pushing hard and a deal edging closer.

CaughtOffside report that the Serie A side have been pursuing Darwin Nunez for more than 40 days, and talks are continuing with both direct and indirect contact taking place.

The outlet states: “Nunez wants to stay in Europe to make up for last season with Liverpool – if he wanted to earn big money, he would’ve accepted Saudi proposals last January.”

While there have been suggestions in some quarters of a £70-75m asking price, the report makes it clear we’re willing to accept “£50m plus bonuses” to move our No.9 on this summer.

That’s a significant drop from the original package that could have reached £85m when we signed the Uruguayan in 2022, but reflects both his recent output and our current priorities under Arne Slot.

Nunez only managed five Premier League goals last term and was notably blocked from reaching a key appearance clause – a decision said to have saved us around £5m.

Liverpool transfer news latest as Nunez exit edges closer

Napoli’s stance is firm. They’re willing to go to “€43m and want to move early”, hoping to beat any late interest from other European sides.

Antonio Conte is thought to view the 25-year-old as the more impactful signing when compared to fellow target Lorenzo Lucca, with the source adding: “Nunez would be the international-level profile to help Napoli make a quality leap.”

With Hugo Ekitike (via Christian Falk) still being monitored and Alexander Isak (in The Standard) a long-shot due to his price, this sale could be crucial in shaping our own striker plans.

It’s worth remembering the 47-year-old head coach didn’t trust Nunez last season – and this interest from Napoli could now provide the ideal solution for all parties.

Liverpool have already agreed a fee for Florian Wirtz and adding a clinical striker to complement the Bundesliga Player of the Year would be the perfect final piece.

Equally, the exit of our No.9 could raise funds to help push forward a move for Alexander Isak, the forward many supporters hope we’ll target before the window closes.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best