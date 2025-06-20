Ornstein: £40m Liverpool deal now in final stages

Image via NBC Sports

Liverpool have reached a full agreement with Bournemouth to sign Hungary international Milos Kerkez in a £40million move that aligns perfectly with Arne Slot’s attacking demands at full-back.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, the 21-year-old is expected to undergo a medical next week before signing a five-year contract.

The deal is now at the paperwork stage, with the agreement struck following Bournemouth’s own left-back additions.

Kerkez started every single Premier League game last season and impressed with his aggressive forward play.

The former AZ Alkmaar man registered two assists and six goals in 2024/25 – remarkable numbers for a left-back – and it’s that attacking threat that will excite Liverpool fans most.

Slot’s system depends heavily on that dynamism, and this is where Kerkez will fit in seamlessly.

Kerkez deal ramps up pressure on Robertson amid Atletico interest

With Andy Robertson now 31 and showing signs of decline – particularly defensively – questions will naturally arise about his future.

The Scotland captain remains a vital leader in the squad, but he has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, and Kerkez’s arrival adds fuel to that fire.

Should Robertson depart, it’s likely Kostas Tsimikas will remain as back-up, despite previously being tipped for a summer exit.

Either way, our options down the left now look stronger and more future-focused.

Kerkez himself has made no secret of his ambitions. Speaking to The Athletic earlier this year, he said: “As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.”

It’s no surprise, then, that he now finds himself on the brink of joining the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have already agreed a fee for Florian Wirtz, who could be another key addition this summer.

And with Slot’s track record of improving young talent, there’s plenty of reason to believe both will thrive at Anfield.

