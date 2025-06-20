Romano confirms Liverpool now have Guehi on CB shortlist as Quansah edges closer to exit

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are actively assessing replacements for Jarell Quansah, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that England international Marc Guehi is firmly on our shortlist this summer.

The Crystal Palace captain played a key role in their FA Cup triumph and missed just four league matches all season — and he’s now being seriously considered by us as talks with Bayer Leverkusen over Quansah progress.

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, said: “One of the players they are monitoring and I can confirm the reports coming from England in the recent hours is Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace…

“Marc Guehi is on the shortlist at Liverpool, so he is one of the names being considered to replace Jarell Quansah this summer. He’s appreciated by the director Richard Hughes.”

The 24-year-old, who was born in Ivory Coast but represents England internationally, captained Palace in 44 matches last term and was ever-present in their biggest games, including the cup final win at Wembley.

He’s also admired by both Chelsea and Newcastle, who have scouted him extensively, but Romano made clear that we’re now one of the clubs tracking him ahead of a possible summer move.

Liverpool eye Premier League regular as defensive rebuild begins

The move comes as part of a wider defensive rethink under Arne Slot, with the Dutchman expected to lose Quansah to Leverkusen.

Quansah’s exit would follow the confirmed departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher, as we reshape our squad ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool have already agreed a fee for Florian Wirtz and secured a deal for Jeremie Frimpong, both from Bayer Leverkusen, with a third deal between the clubs now under discussion.

Guehi offers leadership, durability, and experience — three qualities our back line could certainly benefit from if Quansah departs in this window.

Should we secure Guehi’s signature, it would mirror the kind of smart recruitment we’ve seen from new sporting director Richard Hughes, who is said to appreciate the defender’s all-round game and mentality.

With Nathan Collins also being tracked, Liverpool are keeping their options open — but Guehi’s name is the one now rising up the list.

You can view Romano’s comments on Guehi (from 2:21) via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube:

