Quansah exit fee confirmed as Liverpool academy graduate heads to Leverkusen – report

Liverpool have agreed to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £30 million, according to Sam Wallace and Chris Bascombe in The Telegraph.

The 22-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up in a transfer that represents strong value for Leverkusen, who believe the fee could become a bargain if his development continues.

Quansah was part of the squad that delivered Liverpool the Premier League title under Arne Slot last season but struggled to hold down a consistent starting role.

The England U21 international began the campaign ahead of Ibou Konate in the pecking order but dropped out after a difficult opening to the campaign.

He had previously been highly rated internally, with The Telegraph stating we rejected a Newcastle offer that included Quansah in a part-exchange deal for Anthony Gordon just last summer.

But now, with trading budgets being tightly managed, Liverpool are cashing in on the Warrington-born defender.

Slot handed Quansah a run of early games last season, but the 22-year-old’s inexperience saw him fall behind Konate.

He finished the campaign on the fringes, despite featuring in our successful Carabao Cup campaign and being part of the Premier League squad that brought the title back to Anfield.

Liverpool move for Guehi linked as Quansah transfer details emerge

The fee confirms Bayer Leverkusen’s confidence in Quansah’s ceiling.

The German side expect his resale value to rise over time – and are said to be encouraged by his performances for England’s U21s at the European Championships this summer.

Interestingly, The Telegraph also confirm that this deal is entirely unrelated to the £116 million Florian Wirtz transfer to Liverpool, which is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Quansah has broken his silence on these links to Germany and it shows where his mind is at with regard to a possible change of club and country.

And with the 22-year-old seemingly on his way out, Liverpool are now prioritising a move for England international Marc Guehi, who captained Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory and would represent an upgrade in the eyes of many supporters.

Quansah will leave having made 58 appearances for Liverpool, scoring three times.

