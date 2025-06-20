‘Deal agreed’ – Liverpool on the brink of completing third major piece of transfer activity: report

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool look set to complete another summer sale, with a trusted journalist now reporting that Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen is “considered a done deal”.

That’s according to Florian Plettenberg, writing on X, who reports that a full agreement has now been reached between ourselves and the Bundesliga runners-up.

The 22-year-old centre-back is expected to undergo a medical next week ahead of signing a contract with Leverkusen until 2030.

The fee is said to be €30 million (around £25 million) plus add-ons, making this a significant windfall for the club after Quansah’s formative seasons with the Reds.

He had been earmarked by Leverkusen as the replacement for Jonathan Tah, who has departed after five strong years in Germany.

Plettenberg adds: “The 22 y/o centre-back has been the top target to replace Jonathan Tah. Exclusive news from the end of May, now set to be confirmed soon.”

Guehi links resurface after Leverkusen agree Quansah fee

We’ve already been linked with England international Marc Guehi as a possible replacement at the back.

The Crystal Palace captain enjoyed a standout 2024/25 campaign, helping his side to FA Cup glory and missing just three matches all season – with his current club setting their price for the highly rated defender.

If a deal for the Leverkusen move is completed, Guehi’s arrival could come quickly as we look to ensure there’s no drop in quality heading into the second season under Arne Slot.

This sale continues a busy start to the window for Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher already leaving and Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi arriving – with Florian Wirtz soon to be announced.

Quansah, who made 25 appearances for Liverpool last season, will now link up with a Leverkusen side preparing for Champions League football.

