Palace set huge asking price as Liverpool move closer to Guehi signing – report

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to bid for Marc Guehi, with Crystal Palace demanding a hefty fee for the England international defender.

According to The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace and Chris Bascombe, we are “expected to make a significant offer” for the 24-year-old, with the Quansah sale to Bayer Leverkusen clearing the path for a deal.

The move would give our back line a timely boost ahead of Arne Slot’s second season in charge, as the Dutchman continues reshaping the squad.

Palace are ready to sell the FA Cup-winning centre-back this summer, with just a year remaining on his contract and no hope of renewal.

Despite his contract status, the south London club are holding out for a substantial fee, having already turned down a £55 million offer (plus £15m in add-ons) from Tottenham back in January.

Palace wanted £70m for Guehi as Liverpool act fast

The former Chelsea defender is now arguably the leading English centre-half in the Premier League.

While no formal offer has been made yet, The Telegraph reports that Liverpool are in pole position ahead of other suitors including Chelsea and Newcastle.

That’s a shift in dynamic since earlier in the year, with Newcastle previously trying to sign Guehi in both summer and winter windows.

Given Quansah’s move to Leverkusen is said to be worth £30 million, anything under or around double that amount for a proven Premier League and England international could prove smart business.

With only a year remaining on his current deal, Palace can’t be expecting another £70m package to be offered and so we should be able to complete some shrewd business for a Quansah improvement.

The 24-year-old featured 44 times in all competitions last season and captained Palace to their first-ever major trophy.

Fabrizio Romano recently stated that Guehi is high on Liverpool’s shortlist, and with funds now freed up, we could act fast.

