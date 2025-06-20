Journalist says Liverpool could land elite striker after club blunder

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be handed a golden opportunity to sign a dream No.9 this summer thanks to growing contract tension behind the scenes at a Premier League rival.

According to Dean Jones for Flashscore, Newcastle are under pressure to resolve long-standing wage issues surrounding Alexander Isak – and we’re very much watching the situation unfold.

Despite being widely considered one of the world’s best centre-forwards by those inside St James’ Park, the Swedish international is not even close to the top of their wage structure.

While Bruno Guimaraes earns over £150,000 a week, Isak would reportedly need close to £200,000 to commit to a long-term extension.

Negotiations over a new deal began over a year ago but hit multiple setbacks – including disagreements over a possible release clause.

Since then, things have remained quiet. So quiet, in fact, that it’s believed the Magpies are intentionally keeping the matter under wraps to avoid outside noise.

But that hasn’t stopped us from getting involved.

Liverpool watching closely as Newcastle struggle to resolve Isak talks

Jones claims: “Liverpool are aware that Newcastle do not want to hear from them this summer but the main reason for optimism is his contract situation that is dragging on.”

Although Isak’s current contract runs until 2028, the impasse has encouraged our recruitment team to begin internal discussions about a possible approach.

A £150 million fee has been set reportedly set as the value from the Magpies before any negotiations can begin.

And with Arne Slot preparing for a pivotal summer where Darwin Nunez’s exit feels increasingly inevitable, the need for a new focal point in attack is growing.

With Slot seemingly losing trust in Nunez, and with targets like Florian Wirtz already arriving to enhance the front line, adding a proven Premier League striker could be the final piece of the puzzle.

There’s no formal bid yet, but Liverpool are alert. If Newcastle can’t reach an agreement soon, we could be set to act.

