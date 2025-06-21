Liverpool in ‘direct’ talks to sign jewel of a defender who Virgil van Dijk ‘absolutely adores’

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be making moves to try and bring in a talented young defender who’d have the firm seal of approval from Virgil van Dijk.

With Jarell Quansah seemingly closing in on a transfer to Bayer Leverkusen, Fabrizio Romano has indicated over the past 48 hours that the Premier League champions are considering a swoop for Marc Guehi as an instant positional replacement.

However, the Crystal Palace idol isn’t the only centre-back on the Reds’ radar as they seek potential recruits in that area of the pitch.

Liverpool in ‘direct conversations’ with Jorrel Hato

Speaking on The Transfers Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles has said that ‘direct conversations’ have taken place between Liverpool and Jorrel Hato, with Ajax aware of such talks and ‘open to selling’ the 19-year-old, in whom Arsenal and Chelsea are also ‘seriously interested’.

In an update on his own YouTube channel, the Daily Mail’s Merseyside football correspondent Lewis Steele reiterated that the Dutch teenager is ‘definitely on the list’ at Anfield, adding that Van Dijk is ‘a huge fan’ of his compatriot and ‘absolutely adores’ him.

The reporter said that the links with the Ajax starlet are ‘one to keep an eye on, maybe this summer, maybe next’.

Hato definitely worth bidding for if Liverpool can’t get Guehi

With Quansah viably on his way out of Anfield and Ibrahima Konate about to enter the final year of his contract with no sign of an imminent extension, Liverpool could be forced into the market for a centre-back this summer.

Although Hato played almost solely as a left-back last season, he’s very familiar with playing centrally and, despite only turning 19 in March, has already played 111 times for Ajax’s first team (Transfermarkt).

He’s hugely composed in possession and also able to hold his own against far more experienced forwards – as per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of full-backs in Europe over the past year for pass completion (89.4%) and the top 12% for aerial duels won per 90 minutes (1.77).

Guehi would probably still be the number one option for Liverpool given his familiarity with the Premier League and his homegrown status (which could become even more pertinent if Quansah leaves), although Hato is by no means an alternative for whom the Reds would merely be settling.

His Joe Gomez-esque versatility in covering multiple positions across the backline is a hugely valuable commodity, and a reference from Van Dijk would definitely count for plenty if it were needed this summer! As Steele said, this could definitely be ‘one to keep an eye on’.