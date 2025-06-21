Forget Isak: Liverpool set for fresh transfer ‘talks’ as deal could advance next week – Fabrizio Romano

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

There can be few complaints over the manner and quality of business Liverpool have conducted in the window so far.

The signings of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz directly address the creative and positional deficit caused by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure as a free agent.

Likewise, a further move to bring in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth will bring in some much-needed quality at left-back amid Andy Robertson umming and ahing over his future.

Now it seems that Darwin Nunez could be another name heading out the door in the summer transfer window.

Is Darwin Nunez on the way out at Liverpool?

The ideal target is, without question, Newcastle United’s world-class striker Alexander Isak.

Liverpool very much like the Swede, however, the current expectation is that he’ll stay put in the North East for the foreseeable.

The Magpies, of course, aren’t facing the same PSR worries as was the case the prior summer, thanks in no small part to them having secured Champions League football for 2025/26. So, there’s no immediate reason obligating Newcastle to consider selling one of their most valuable assets.

In that case, and given that Nunez doesn’t seem to have a future at Liverpool, the Uruguayan could open up the door to an alternative.

On that note, Fabrizio Romano has reported on X (formerly Twitter) that our No.9 is Napoli’s ‘priority and dream target’, and talks are set to resume next week.

🚨🇺🇾 Darwin Nunez remains Napoli’s priority and dream target as centre striker. The club won’t advance/close on different options until they’ve a chance to get Nunez. Talks will continue next week in order to understand how/if transfer fee and salary can be feasible. pic.twitter.com/Bhz08wnxI8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2025

Liverpool could sign Victor Osimhen

It remains to be seen whether the club is open to a “Plan B”, should we fail to secure a timely solution on the Isak front.

Given we’re set to engage in further negotiations with Napoli over the potential departure of Darwin Nunez, however, it would seem an opportune time to consider out-of-favour hitman Victor Osimhen.

According to Rudy Galetti, it’s a topic that’s at least been loosely discussed. That said, it’s not precisely clear whether both clubs are of a similar mind on how to resolve the futures of the stars in question.

One thing is clear: Liverpool will likely need an alternative to Alexander Isak. It seems Napoli are also open to the prospect of parting ways with their out-of-favour striker.

There’s an opportunity for all involved here.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile