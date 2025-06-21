“From what I’m hearing…” – Romano drops verdict on the likelihood of Liverpool signing Isak

Images via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube and Stu Forster/Getty Images

Having now confirmed the club-record signing of Florian Wirtz, Liverpool have this week been linked with a potentially even more audacious swoop for Alexander Isak.

Earlier this week, the Evening Standard reported that the Newcastle striker is the ‘dream target’ at Anfield this summer, although the Magpies are set to demand at least £150m for the 25-year-old.

The prospect of a megabucks bid from Merseyside has been talked up in recent days, with Ben Jacobs claiming that the Reds ‘are prepared to’ test the Tynesiders’ resolve for the Sweden international, while Telegraph writer Luke Edwards has said that the St James’ Park hierarchy are ‘braced for’ attempts to prise him away.

Romano doubtful of Liverpool signing Isak

However, another reliable journalist has downplayed the likelihood of Isak going to Liverpool this summer unless circumstances were to change significantly.

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, Fabrizio Romano stated: “Liverpool would try to go for Isak [if he became available] but at the moment I don’t have this feeling. The club too, from what I’m hearing, see it as a very, very difficult deal.”

It’d require something extraordinary from Liverpool to land Isak

Given the fee that Newcastle would demand for the Swedish striker, whose contract runs to 2028, and the financial rewards of a second Champions League qualification in three years, the ball would seem to be firmly in their court regarding the 25-year-old this summer.

Some journalists have suggested that Liverpool could plausibly sign him if he were to clamour for a move away from the Magpies, although there’s been nothing so far to suggest that he’d try to engineer an exit from Tyneside.

The Reds might still submit an offer for the player to see what response it elicits at St James’ Park, but if it becomes clear that a deal would be virtually impossible to pull off, FSG would be unlikely to pursue it any further thereafter.

Romano has cited Hugo Ekitike as a more attainable alternative, and it seems certain that the Eintracht Frankfurt marksman wouldn’t command the same stratospheric outlay which’d be required to sign Isak.

Admittedly it’d take something extraordinary from Liverpool to convince Newcastle to part with their main striker, but there’s far more to be gained than to be lost from lodging a formal bid and demonstrating their interest in landing what’d be one of the standout transfers of 2025.