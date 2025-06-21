What Arne Slot needs to do to help Liverpool retain Premier League title

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool began the previous season behind both Manchester City and Arsenal in the betting to win the Premier League, with the bookmakers happy to oppose Arne Slot ahead of his first season at Anfield. Clearly, that was an error.

Not only did the Reds upset the odds, they cantered to a title win which never really looked in doubt, which means that they’ll enter the new season as favourites in the outright betting.

After such a great first year in charge, people will naturally ask what Slot can do to ensure that his team enjoy further success, primarily in the form of title retention. Let’s have a look.

Wirtz adds to Liverpool’s already dominant attack

First and foremost, if they’re to retain their top-flight crown, Liverpool need to ensure that they continue to be the Premier League’s best offensive team, and the addition of one of Europe’s hottest attacking properties can help in that respect.

Florian Wirtz completed his long-awaited move to Anfield on Friday after a relentless pursuit by sporting director Richard Hughes, with the German arriving in a club-record £116m deal.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen talisman, who is a seriously dangerous final-third operator, arrives on Merseyside off the back of another strong Bundesliga campaign, during which he produced 24 goal contributions.

He also netted six times in the Champions League, along with supplying eight goal contributions in eight games for Germany during the recently concluded UEFA Nations League.

Producing those sort of numbers would help any team to challenge for a league title.

Replacing Alexander-Arnold’s creativity will be crucial for Liverpool

Last season may not have been Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best in a Liverpool shirt, but the now departed full-back was still a hugely influential player, and his creativity in wide areas will be missed. Replacing that creativity must also be high on Slot’s list of priorities ahead of next season’s bid to retain the Premier League title.

Jeremie Frimpong has been signed to replace the Reds’ former vice-captain, with the Dutch right-back joining for around £29.5m from Bayer Leverkusen.

Like the Englishman, the 24-year-old has made a name for himself as a player who’s capable of delivering ample attacking output whilst operating as a full-back/wing-back, providing 41 goal contributions in his last three Bundesliga campaigns.

Anfield must remain a fortress for Liverpool

All round, the Reds were clearly the best team in the Premier League last season, and a key part of their success was their superior home form.

While other big teams struggled to regularly make life tough for visitors to their home turf, Anfield was a fortress, with Liverpool losing only once in L4 in the top flight last term and averaging an impressive 2.42 points per home game.

Slot’s side conceded fewer home goals than anyone else in the Premier League and won 14 of their 19 games at Anfield, a record to which no other team came close. If they’re to get over the line for a second season running, the Reds will surely need to deliver a similarly strong home record.

More of the same on the big occasions

Another key piece of the puzzle for Liverpool last season was their ability to deal with the pressure and deliver positive results in the biggest games.

Not only were the Reds the best team in the Premier League in general play, they did a much better job than anyone else of rising to the occasion against the strongest of opposition.

They did lose to Chelsea late in the season, but only after the title was already secured. Before confirming their 20th top-flight crown, Liverpool lost none of their five games against the three other teams who finished in the top four, winning three and drawing two. Produce more of the same in this respect in 2025/26 and the Merseysiders won’t be far away from retaining their title.

Written by Bradley Gibbs