Anfield ticket stats reveal brutal truth as thousands miss out each week

Liverpool have confirmed fresh ticketing data that underlines just how difficult it is to get inside Anfield for a Premier League game.

The club published detailed figures via liverpoolfc.com, offering insight into exactly how many supporters get in – and how many miss out.

According to the data, there are nearly 34,000 season ticket holders across general admission and hospitality who attend every home league game.

That leaves a limited pool of availability for paid members, and it’s reflected in the numbers.

Across the July and November membership ticket sales for 2024/25, just 29 per cent of members who applied for tickets actually secured one – and that’s despite 50 per cent of all official members trying.

Anfield was sold out for every Premier League home match last season, but an average of 1,466 tickets were not used.

That has prompted the club to implement a new ‘Every Seat, Every Game’ initiative, aimed at ensuring better use of available seats and improving member access.

Liverpool’s Every Seat, Every Game scheme explained

The new initiative will apply specifically to general admission season ticket holders and is aimed at reducing the number of unused seats each week.

With 21,000 members attending on average per game – nearly 40% of the stadium’s capacity – it’s clear there is still strong opportunity for fans, but many feel locked out of the experience.

Arne Slot’s men produced a title-winning campaign in 2024/25, with memorable moments throughout – and the hunger to be part of that ride inside Anfield has only grown.

Arne Slot and his players often talk about the ‘power of Anfield’ and fans are desperate to be involved, especially as new signings like Florian Wirtz arrive into the squad and talk of the Reds being ready to break another transfer record on Alexander Isak.

With Wirtz unveiled this week and pre-season on the horizon, fans without tickets face another uphill battle to be part of the ride for what looks to be another successful season.

And for those hoping for an increase in general admission or a shake-up in how seats are allocated, the numbers show that change can’t come fast enough.

