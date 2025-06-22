Gordon transfer tipped by journalist but Newcastle stance leaves Liverpool waiting

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-standing admiration for Anthony Gordon is once again in the spotlight – but any hopes of a move this summer have been dampened by claims Newcastle won’t budge.

Speaking via TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has explained the situation around the England international, who came close to joining us last summer.

The 24-year-old former Everton winger is known to be a boyhood Red and remains a name we continue to monitor, especially with Luis Diaz’s future still uncertain and Gordon able to operate on the left-hand side of our attack.

However, Bailey doesn’t believe this is one that’s likely to happen in the current window.

“One day I think he probably will end up at Liverpool. Will it be this summer? I very much doubt it,” Bailey explained.

“But Liverpool is his preferred option… to get Gordon out of Newcastle, I think it’s highly highly unlikely.”

The journalist also cited interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, but made it clear that the player’s heart remains set on Anfield.

Newcastle financial concerns spark Gordon to Liverpool whispers

The twist in this tale could come down to Newcastle’s financial situation.

Bailey suggested that while the club insist they don’t need to sell, there is a belief in football circles that they may be forced into a major departure before the window closes.

“They think Newcastle will have to do something… that may be where it ties in our Joelinton story – if Newcastle have got to sell someone big, do you sell Joelinton to Saudi Arabia?” he said.

This is not the first time we’ve been named as Gordon’s preferred destination and it won’t be the last.

Given his age, output, and potential to thrive under Arne Slot’s high-intensity approach, it’s no surprise we continue to keep tabs on his situation.

Last season, Gordon produced nine goals and seven assists in 42 games for the Magpies.

That’s more goal contributions than Harvey Elliott managed all season, and with Luis Diaz already being linked with a summer exit, there’s a clear long-term logic to the interest.

Whether a deal is possible this window remains in serious doubt – but the door appears open for the future.

