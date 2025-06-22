Liverpool sanction Quansah sale – Romano reveals buy-back twist in £35m exit

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have agreed to sell homegrown defender Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £35 million – but we’ve protected ourselves with a crucial clause.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who shared on X that the two clubs have reached a full agreement for an initial £30m plus £5m in add-ons. The England U21 international will sign a deal until June 2030.

But the key detail for us lies in what Romano called an “exclusive” – a buy-back clause that will allow us to re-sign the Warrington-born centre-back if we want to in the future.

Quansah played 25 games in all competitions last season, having started the campaign as first choice under our Dutch head coach before falling behind Ibou Konate.

It’s no surprise, then, that we’ve already been heavily linked with Marc Guehi to replace him, and fans may view this as an improvement over our No.78.

Smart business from Liverpool as we keep future control of Quansah

This is the third defensive change of the summer so far for us, after Trent Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid and Jeremie Frimpong arrived from Leverkusen.

With the 22-year-old moving to the Bundesliga runners-up, where Florian Wirtz lit up the pitch with 31 goal contributions, Liverpool have taken a measured step.

We’ve brought in big-money talent, but also kept one eye on the development of our academy graduates.

Romano noted: “Liverpool will have a buy-back clause for Quansah to keep future control of the player.”

This suggests we still believe in his long-term potential, even if the 58-game Reds man wasn’t seen as ready to contribute consistently this season.

With Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Gomez and potentially Guehi ahead of him, and Quansah’s patchy form last year, the logic behind the move makes sense.

Yet having that clause in the deal could make this feel more like a loan in disguise.

Quansah follows Caoimhin Kelleher, who was sold to Brentford in a deal that could rise to £18m and was rumoured to help facilitate the Wirtz transfer – with the two clubs heavily involved in each other’s summer transfer activity.

