Klopp shares bold verdict on Wirtz after Liverpool complete stunning move

Jurgen Klopp has delivered his verdict on Liverpool’s signing of Florian Wirtz, and the former Reds boss couldn’t hide his excitement.

The German, who stepped down at the end of the 2023/24 season, spoke to RTL/ntv and was full of praise for the club’s decision to strengthen from a position of power.

“This is going to be absolutely fantastic, I’m sure of it,” Klopp said.

“It’s very hard to strengthen a team when you’re champions. But Liverpool have managed it. They’ve signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz. I’m looking forward to seeing it. It’s going to be great.”

Klopp’s comments only add to the sense of anticipation surrounding the 22-year-old’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in a British-record £116 million deal.

Wirtz has already visited the AXA and was unveiled formally on Friday evening.

The Bundesliga Player of the Year joins us off the back of 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 games, having also helped his former side to a second-place finish in Germany.

Wirtz tipped to thrive in Liverpool midfield under Arne Slot

The arrival of Florian Wirtz means Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to have to fight for his minutes next season, as the German playmaker could take the central attacking role full-time.

That may raise further questions about Harvey Elliott, who has grown frustrated at limited minutes under the Dutchman, and whether another attacking midfielder in the squad might limit opportunities further for our No.19.

Klopp’s backing adds even more weight to what Liverpool have done this summer.

Coming off a title win and already having added Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi, the club has made clear they’re not standing still.

With a new centre-back now seemingly the next target once Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen is completed, it’s going to be a very busy summer.

As always, Liverpool are aiming for the top – and Klopp, for one, is convinced we’ve just made another step towards staying there.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Wirtz courtesy of RTL/ntv (via dannybluey on Reddit):

